Prayers Pour In From Melanie Collins & NFL World After Tragedy Strikes Charissa Thompson

For Charissa Thompson, her pets have been everything. The FOX and Amazon Prime sportscaster doesn’t have kids and enjoys her life with her dogs and other animals. But last Wednesday, she lost Daisy, her rescued German Shepherd, who was there with her for nine years. CBS presenter Melanie Collins and others from the NFL community showered her with love and support in hopes of helping her get through the difficult time.

Daisy was fine seven days before she died. But then the bad news hit. Daisy couldn’t move; she had cancer everywhere and was suffering from internal bleeding and immense pain. Thompson had five days to say goodbye, and then Daisy had to be put down.

Thompson brought Daisy home nine years ago from German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County (GSROC). The three-year-old pup had been badly abused and didn’t trust anyone. Thompson took her anyway, and Daisy became “the kindest, sweetest soul” she’d ever known. That rescue acted as a driving force in her mission to save more animals and, in the process, changed Charissa’s life.

And the timing of this tragedy hit very differently because Thompson had already picked GSROC for the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign before Daisy died. Thursday night rolled around, and she had to host TNF coverage for the Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills game. She showed up, voice cracking with emotion, and she told the TNF Nightcap audience about Daisy and why rescue dogs matter.

“I had already chosen this charity,” Charissa said. “So it’s just difficult, the timing of this, for so many reasons. But when people just say, ‘Oh, it’s just a dog,’ not to me. I don’t have kids, so dogs are my kids, and I know a lot of people feel that way.”

After Thompson shared her sorrow during the broadcast, she also posted that clip on her Instagram handle with a powerful message celebrating Daisy, and encouraging people to donate to the GSROC’s cause. And seeing the raw emotion from Charissa, the NFL world poured in their love.

Support floods in for Charissa Thompson’s cause

As Charissa Thompson’s post went up and made rounds on the internet, NFL sideline reporter Melanie Collins shared a simple message of support for Thompson. “♥️ you CT”. That’s all it needed to be. But following Melanie’s example, the rest of the NFL community joined in with their own thoughts and prayers for Charissa.

The Calm Down Podcast honored Daisy’s memory and wrote “Sweet Daisy 🌼 🫶.” Fans who caught Thompson’s TNF segment were also heartbroken. One commented, “I cried watching this segment and teared up again reading this post. RIP Daisy 🌼.” Another looked at the time Charissa had shared with Daisy and shared their appreciation for Charissa. “Daisy was so lucky to have you. Thank you for giving her the best life and so much love. My heart is with you ❤️. I’m so sorry.”

German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County brought the most weight, penning an emotional note. “We can’t even begin to express our gratitude for you choosing GSROC and bringing light to all the rescue dogs needing a home,” they wrote on Charissa’s post. “Daisy won the absolute jackpot with you, and we are so very sorry you had to say goodbye. Luckily, she definitely knows you will continue to save and help so many amazing dogs like her. We adore you. Thank you. 🧡” They knew what Charissa had done for them: putting rescue dogs in front of millions to help further their cause.

Other fans added their own takes. One shared their love for Charissa’s Ruby Ranch merch, knowing that they’re helping Thompson with a great cause. “I love that you are doing this. Sending you love! I love my Ruby Ranch merch so much because it makes me happy I’m supporting the animals. 🩷🩷” Another fan expressed their gratitude, “So sorry for your loss. Thank you for shining a light on the importance of rescue and adoption 🙏🐶💔🌈”

Many others chimed in with prayers for Daisy and support for Charissa. The common thread? People who get it, pet owners who know losing a dog, were overcome with emotions. Thompson’s custom My Cause My Cleats are up for auction at NFL.com right now. Every dollar goes to GSROC. Daisy’s story might save the next shepherd sitting in a kennel, waiting for someone to take a chance. Thompson took that chance nine years ago, and now, she’s asking others to do the same.