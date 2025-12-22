Prayers Pour In From Zac Taylor After Bengals Reporter Announces Wife’s Death

Essentials Inside The Story A Bengals reporter shared news that quickly spread league-wide.

The football world stopped for a moment of silence as the NFL’s long-time reporter, Jay Morrison, experienced a major loss in his family. Fans, as well as renowned members associated with the league, stepped forward to offer support and condolences as the news of his wife’s demise took over the media channels. Amid this, the Cincinnati Bengals‘ head coach, Zac Taylor, also extended unwavering support for the insider, making it clear that the team stands by his side.

“Jay is one of the greatest guys in this business…we are all here for him,” HC Zac Taylor said, as reported by Insider Charlie Clifford on X (formerly Twitter).

Longtime NFL reporter Jay Morrison announced on Monday that his wife died suddenly earlier that morning. Her death was described as unexpected, and Morrison shared that she was taken off life support on Monday after her condition worsened. The announcement came after a difficult weekend, with Morrison watching games on Sunday while dealing with the situation.

The exact location of his wife’s passing and the specific medical cause have not been publicly detailed in available reports. The timing, however, is clear. Monday morning marked the end of her life support, and news of her death spread quickly through social media and messages of support.

Jay Morrison is a veteran NFL reporter with nearly 30 years of experience covering professional football. He currently covers the Cincinnati Bengals and writes for Bengals On SI at Sports Illustrated, where he joined the site in September 2024. He has previously covered the Bengals beat for The Athletic, Dayton Daily News, and Pro Football Network. His reporting focuses on team news, player developments, and game analysis.

Jay Morrison makes an emotional admission on watching the last Bengals game with wife

The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Miami Dolphins 45–21 in their Week 16 game on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Bengals scored 45 points while holding the Dolphins to 21. Chase Brown scored three touchdowns in one quarter, helping Cincinnati build a big lead, and the Bengals’ defense forced three turnovers that swung the game in their favor. While it was a big win for the Bengals, their reporter, Jay Morrison, now sees it as a saddening memory.

“For the first time in 14 years, I watched a Bengals game with my wife Nicki yesterday. It will be her last,” Morrison said, as reported by The Spun. “What should have been a routine medical procedure on Friday turned catastrophic. She has been on life support since, waiting on organ recipient matches, her final gift in a magnificently beautiful and selfless life. We will be saying our final goodbyes today and removing her from the machines.”

According to Morrison’s public statement, his wife, Nicki, underwent the procedure on Friday, but her condition deteriorated rapidly over the weekend. She was placed on life support, and despite efforts to stabilize her, doctors were unable to reverse the damage. Morrison announced on Monday that his wife was taken off life support that morning and passed away shortly after. He also highlighted that the outcome was sudden and completely unexpected.