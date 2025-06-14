“Prayers”: Vikings Mourn Devastating American Tragedy in Minnesota With Strong Message on Saturday

This offseason hasn’t been easy for all the teams. And it’s not just about football. For the Minnesota Vikings, it’s also about their community and the devastating loss they have faced recently. And they are speaking up.

As per an IG post on the Vikings’ official IG account, the team has issued a statement addressing the devastating overnight attack that has shaken the whole state. The statement went, “As Minnesotans and a team that cares deeply about our state, we are shocked and saddened by the targeted overnight attacks that took the lives of State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and seriously injured State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnesota Vikings (@vikings) Expand Post

AD

Stay tuned, this story is developing…