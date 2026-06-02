“Praying for Him”: Chiefs Star Speaks Out on Rashee Rice As Andy Reid Confirms “Moving Forward” Amid Legal Issues

The Chiefs are counting on Xavier Worthy to be a key piece of their offense this season. They likely would have said the same about Rashee Rice, whose talent has never been in question. Still, the team navigated their OTAs without him, as the WR is serving a 30-day jail sentence after violating his probation. Despite all that, Worthy is still continuing to support his teammate through it all.

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“That’s my guy,” Worthy said via PJ Green. “I’ve been talking to him every day, so I’m just praying for him.”

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Rice originally faced two third-degree felonies following a massive six-car pileup in 2024. As a result, the court put him on a strict five-year probation. However, he tested positive for THC, and violated the probation terms.

The court put him in jail for 30 days on May 19, 2026. And by the time he comes out of prison, the Chiefs will have finished both their OTAs and rookie minicamps. After all, the head coach, Andy Reid, isn’t planning on slowing down.

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“As far as Rashee goes, we’re aware of the situation, the league’s aware of it, we’ve talked to the league, we get it,” Reid stated. “There’s been no talk about anything further. We’re moving forward, just normally as we go here. When he gets back, we’ve got to get him caught up and doing what he needs to do. And then, make sure he gets it. It’s not an easy thing he’s going through. Life lessons are important, but we’re all given chances to learn, and so he’s in that position now.”

In Rice’s absence, even more responsibility will fall on Worthy’s shoulders. The young receiver has shown flashes of his potential during his first two seasons in Kansas City. He totaled 101 receptions for 1,170 yards and seven touchdowns.

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However, his production dipped in 2025, when he recorded 42 catches for 532 yards and just one touchdown. As a result, the Chiefs were already hoping to see another step forward from Worthy this season. And with Rice’s situation creating additional uncertainty, that expectation has only grown.

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When Rice returns from jail, it doesn’t really guarantee that he will get to play right away. He’s currently recovering from a grade 3 LCL tear. About a week before failing the THC test, Rice underwent a cleanup surgery to remove debris from his knee. This might put him out of a few games early in the season. Still, Reid remains highly hopeful regarding his physical recovery.

“He’s been in communication with [vice president of sports medicine and performance] Rick [Burkholder] and he knows the rehab that he can do there,” Reid explained. “And I think they’re keeping an eye on him as far as any possible infection goes.”

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Despite the internal support from his coaches and teammates, the 2026 season could be his final stint with the Chiefs.

Will the Kansas City Chiefs extend Rashee Rice’s contract?

Rice is entering the crucial fourth year of his original $6.4 million rookie contract. Many NFL insiders previously claimed he possessed the true talent to land a massive $30 million extension. Rice certainly proved his worth on the field by recording 53 receptions, 571 yards, and five receiving touchdowns in just eight games. But the Chiefs might be rapidly losing trust in his off-field decision-making.

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“The Chiefs can’t trust Rashee Rice,” NFL insider Albert Breer noted. “The drug test Rice failed wasn’t a drug test. It was an intelligence test. Rice knew the tests were coming. He knew what was on the line. Now he must deal with the fallout.”

Meanwhile, a sports doctor, Dr. Jesse Morse, claimed that things could be dangerous for the wide receiver. Serving jail time right after a surgery isn’t ideal for recovery.

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“To say this is a nightmare scenario for your star receiver, Rashee Rice, is an understatement,” the good doctor wrote on X. “I don’t think we will truly know how far along Rashee Rice is until late July/early August. Lots of things can go wrong between now and then.”

Despite the heavy criticism and legal trouble, Rice still has time to rewrite his story. As a 26-year-old phenom, he can bounce back into action in due time. But can he revive his NFL career?