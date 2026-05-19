Predicting the NFL’s Last Undefeated Team in 2026: Ravens Could Start 7-0 & More

Every year, there’s one NFL team that lasts the longest in terms of being underrated. We’re still months away from the NFL getting underway, but with the schedule release last week, we now know when and where teams will be playing each other.

It helps us determine and predict how teams will do in the 2026 season. It’s impossible to get every team’s outcome right, but it’s nice to try. I went ahead and picked a couple of teams I thought could be the last underrated teams in the NFL, based on their schedules and what they did in the offseason.

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Baltimore Ravens

Imago GREEN BAY, WI – DECEMBER 27: Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry 22 scores a touchdown during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field on December 27, 2025 in Green Bay, WI. Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 27 Ravens at Packers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512275687

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t have the 2025 season anyone anticipated. The offensive line regressed, injuries played a major factor, and the team seemed lost under former head coach John Harbaugh. Ownership realized this, let Harbaugh go, and hired Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as the team’s new head coach.

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Looking at the team’s roster, there are some concerns, especially with offensive tackle depth and the front seven, but with the draft capital and cap space this team had, general manager Eric DeCosta did a great job getting this team ready for 2026.

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I could see the Ravens starting off 7-0 in the 2026 season. The team opens up with a road game against the Indianapolis Colts, but we don’t know the health of quaterback Daniel Jones. It takes a while for players to feel the same after a torn Achilles, and Jones is no different. Ravens take advantage of Jones ‘ injury, then they have the talent to beat the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals at home.

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The true toss-up game for me is the international game in Rio against the Dallas Cowboys. International games are hard to predict, but with the Ravens’ rushing attack, I could see them outlasting the Cowboys. It’ll be fun to see how Minter does with this team, but with the cards they were dealt from the NFL schedule release, this team could dominate in the early season.

Houston Texans

Imago Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. 51 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL, American Football Herren, USA Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025/2026 Season, 12.01.2026 Pittsburgh *** Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr 51 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025 2026 Season, 12 01 2026 USA, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Houston Texans, NFL Playoffs, Wild Card Round, 2025 2026 Season, 12 01 2026 Pittsburgh Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/ScottxColemanx EP_SCN

Not only do I envision the Houston Texans going undefeated before their bye week, but I could see them starting off the season 10-0. It’s a tall task for the Texans, but with the defense getting even better and head coach DeMeco Ryans still leading the way, it could happen.

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The team opens up with Buffalo, Cincinnati and Dallas as three of its first four home games, which isn’t easy. But being home for all those games is a plus for the Texans’ defense. Somehow, general manager Nick Caserio made his defense even better by adding Kayden McDonald and Reed Blankenship this offseason. If there was one aspect of the Texnas defense that lacked last season, it was the early-down rushing defense, but McDonald improves that tremendously.

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Quaterback CJ Stroud is the one who decides all of this. We all remember the underwhelming playoff run he had just a couple of months ago, which may surprise some of you as to why I have this team among the last undefeated ones in the NFL. The Texans improved their rushing attack by acquiring Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery and adding offensive line talent in Keylan Rutledge in the draft. A better rushing attack takes the pressure off Stroud and allows him to manage the offense rather than carry it. I believe Stroud can be a top 10-15 quaterback this season, managing ames and allowing the defense to do its thing.

Philadelphia Eagles

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 14: Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter 26 is beaten by Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith 6 for a long gain during the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 14, 2025 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 14 Raiders at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251214119

Listen, the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense was like a high school offense last season. I understand why fans may not be as high on this team entering 2026, but with new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion calling the plays, I’m giving this team the benefit of the doubt. The reality is, this is one of the best rosters in the league, even if you get tired of wide receiver AJ Brown (who likely will be traded in the summer).

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I don’t think this team will be underrated going into its bye, but I can see them starting 6-0, which may be enough to keep them from being underrated. There is a world of them being underrated going into their bye, and I wouldn’t be shocked. The hardest game in the first five is a road game against the Chicago Bears in Week 3, but Chicago did a poor job of improving its pass rush this offseason. The Eagles could dominate the rushing game, and if the front-seven of the Eagles’ defense can limit the Bears’ rushing attack, they could steal this game in Chicago.

Head coach Nick Sirianni has made some questionable hires to his coaching staff, and the loss of offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland is significant. Just looking at the talent of the defense along with retaining Vic Fangio, it’s hard for me to bet against this team.

Detriot Lions

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFL: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown 14 runs with a reception during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the Lions 41-34. Kevin Terrell/Image of Inglewood California United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx KevinxTerrellx iosphotos389371

The Detroit Lions had a down season in 2025, and it wasn’t the loss of former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. It played a factor, but the amount of injuries the defense faced eventually caught up to this team, and made it hard for them to compete later in the season. Detroit still finished 9-8 and going into 2026, want to remind the NFL they’re one of the league’s best.

Detroit’s schedule has a clear tough matchup in Week 2, playing the Bills on the road. That will be the ultimate test for where this team is early in the season, and if they can win that matchup, I can see the Lions going 8-0 early in the season. The team has matchups against the Jets, Panthers, Cardinals and Dolphins, all games they could win. There are some toss-ups, like Green Bay and Minnesota, but with them at home, I trust head coach Dan Campbell to get the job done.

Seattle Seahawks

Imago SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Head coach Mike Macdonald of the Seattle Seahawks puts down the Vince Lombardi trophy during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after Super Bowl LX on February 9, 2026 at Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 09 Super Bowl LX Press Conference EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260209019

I had to put the reigning Super Bowl champions on this list. The defense lost some pieces but retained the majority of its key pieces. The secondary will rely on young talent to make early contributions, but with Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald coaching, they should be fine.

The loss of former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is the main factor in how this team will do in 2026. The team hired San Francisco 49ers tight end coach Brian Fleury to replace Kubiak, so it’ll be interesting to see how the dynamic plays out. Just looking at the roster, there are no holes within this team, and they are loaded up to make another run for the Super Bowl this season.

Seattle’s toughest game to start off the year is New England in Week 1, and it has matchups with Denver, Kansas City and Chicago in the middle of the season. Could see them going 5-0 or at best 7-0. It’s not the craziest run, but we’ve seen 5-0 be good enough to be the last undefeated team in the NFL.