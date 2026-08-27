Predicting the 2026 NFL First-Team All-Pro Offense: Joe Burrow, Jahmyr Gibbs and Others

With the NFL regular season starting in exactly two weeks, predictions season is fully underway. I’ve already made my regular and postseason predictions, so now we’re getting down into some individual predictions.

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Outside of winning MVP and Offensive or Defensive Player of the Year, being named a First-Team All-Pro is one of the greatest individual honors a player can receive, so I wanted to try and predict what this year’s First-Team offense will look like.

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Here’s who I think will be the best of the best at their position this season.

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Quarterback: Joe Burrow

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 looks at the scorebord during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104150

2025 Winner: Matthew Stafford

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When Joe Burrow is healthy, he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Unfortunately, he’s only played 11+ games in three of his six seasons in the NFL. But when he plays all 17 games, he puts up massive numbers.

Year Completion Percentage Passing Yards Passing Touchdowns Interceptions 2021 70.4% 4,611 34 14 2022 68.3% 4,475 35 12 2024 70.6 4,918 43 9

It’s a risk betting on Burrow to play all 17 games. But if he does, there’s no reason to believe he can’t put up another MVP-caliber season, and that’s exactly why I’ve picked him to win the MVP and be named a First-Team All-Pro this year.

Running Back: Jahmyr Gibbs

2025 Winner: Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs are pretty clearly the two best running backs in football right now. Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry and others can put up some big numbers too. But over the past two years, nobody has come close to matching Gibbs and Robinson’s production.

Stats Jahmyr Gibbs Bijan Robinson Rushing Yards 2,635 2,834 Receiving Yards 1,133 1,251 Total Touchdowns 38 26

It feels like the First-Team All-Pro spot is going to come down to one of those two guys, but I just trust Detroit’s offense a whole lot more than Atlanta’s, so I’m leaning toward Gibbs this year.

Wide Receiver: Ja’Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Bengals vs Ravens NOV 07 November 7, 2024: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver JaMarr Chase 1 completes a 70-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. Baltimore won 35-34. Photo/ Mike Buscher / Cal Media Credit Image: Mike Buscher/Cal Sport Media/Cal Sport Media Baltimore Md USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241107_zma_c04_446.jpg MikexBuscher/CalxSportxMediax csmphotothree316505

2025 Winner: Ja’Marr Chase, Puka Nacua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

I think Ja’Marr Chase has a chance to win the triple crown for the second time in his career this season, but it all depends on if Joe Burrow stays healthy. Chase sees a volume of targets no other receiver in the league sees, and the last time Burrow played all 17 games, he caught 127 passes for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. I see a similar season on the horizon for Chase this year.

For my second pick at receiver, I went with Amon-Ra St. Brown, one of the most consistent receivers in football the past four seasons. St. Brown has caught over 105 passes, totaled 1,160+ receiving yards, and scored 9+ touchdowns in each of the past four years. He’s as steady as they come, so he feels like a safe bet.

For my “dark horse” candidate, I went with A.J. Brown. He’s one of the best receivers in the league, and now that he’s out of Philly and has MVP runner-up Drake Maye throwing him the football with very little competition for targets, I think he could get back to his prior form and go for 1,400+ yards and 10+ touchdowns.

WR is one of the harder positions to predict, but I think those three have a good shot at having massive years.

Tight End: Brock Bowers

2025 Winner: Trey McBride

Tight end is a two-horse race between Trey McBride and Brock Bowers. McBride set the NFL record for most receptions in a single season by a tight end with 126 while going for 1,200+ yards and 10+ touchdowns, but I think Bowers will take home the award this year.

As a rookie, Bowers was exceptional, catching 112 passes for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns. But his 2025 season was derailed by injuries and poor quarterback play. Now, with Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza in the building and very few receiving threats on the outside, Bowers should see a high volume of targets and once again break the 1,000-yard mark.

Offensive Tackle: Penei Sewell, Darnell Wright

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 14: Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell 58 lines up at the line of scrimmage during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams on December 14, 2025 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 14 Lions at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251214284

2025 Winner: Garrett Bolles, Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell earns my First-Team All-Pro left tackle spot, and I don’t think it is much of a surprise. Though he has played right tackle for most of his career and is now switching to the left side, he’s been one of the best pass and run blockers in the league. I don’t think a shift to left tackle will hurt him that much.

As for Darnell Wright, he’s developed into one of the best right tackles in the league. He’s entering his fourth season, just got a massive contract extension, and is an elite run and pass blocker. Not much more needs to be said.

Offensive Guard: Peter Skoronski, Trey Smith

2025 Winner: Joe Thuney, Quinn Meinerez

Peter Skoronski has been one of the better guards in the National Football League since he entered as a rookie, but he plays for the Titans, so he doesn’t get the love he deserves. He just inked a massive extension this offseason and is coming off a career year where he allowed two sacks and was great in the run game. He may not be as well known as some guards in the league, but he’s one of the best and will earn an All-Pro nod sooner rather than later.

Trey Smith is one of the best right guards in football and has been for the past five seasons. With over 5,000 snaps of experience, Smith has given up only nine sacks and 157 pressures in his career while being one of the better run blockers at his position. He’s in a Kansas City offense that’s going to have a lot of eyes on them, too, so that certainly helps his chances.

Center: Tyler Linderbaum

Imago September 28, 2025: Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum 64 looks to block during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250928_zma_c04_477 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

2025 Winner: Creed Humphrey

Creed Humphrey is the best center in football, but I think Tyler Linderbaum could take the First-Team All-Pro spot this year. He enters a Las Vegas Raiders team that desperately needs help along the offensive line, and if their offense improves, particularly in the run game, Linderbaum is going to get a lot of the credit. Plus, with Fernando Mendoza likely starting at some point this year, the Raiders will get a lot of eyes on them late in the season.