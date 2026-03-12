Predicting 2026 Stats for the NFL’s Biggest Free Agent RB Signings

Essentials Inside The Story Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III joins the Chiefs to provide offensive balance

Travis Etienne to become the presumed RB1 in New Orleans

Rico Dowdle replaces Kenneth Gainwell

After years of being devalued, NFL running backs finally got paid in 2026—and now the pressure is on to prove they were worth every penny. The running back market now falls on how well these new contracts pan out for teams. If the signings are successful, running backs can continue to get paid. If the signings bite the teams in the end, it could cause another drop in the market.

With a lot of weight on these running backs’ shoulders, how will they perform in 2026 with their new teams?

Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

After Breece Hall was franchise tagged by the New York Jets, Kenneth Walker III became the top free agent running back on the market. It didn’t take long for Walker to agree to terms on a deal as the legal tampering period started. Within an hour, the Super Bowl MVP agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the most desirable spot for free agent running backs. Despite a 6-11 season, there’s no denying the opportunity to play with Patrick Mahomes and under Andy Reid. But we can’t act like Kansas City has had a good running game over the years.

Over the years, the Chiefs have had a mid- to low-ranked rushing offense. A lot of this is thanks to Mahomes’ air attack, but it has made their offense seriously one-sided. In 2025, Kareem Hunt led the team in rushing yards with 611.

2026 will be different. Not only did Kansas City finally invest in a running back, but they’ll likely lean on him. Mahomes is recovering from a significant injury and won’t be 100% when the season starts. This sets Walker up for a big season in 2026.

Final Prediction: 1,200 yards, 12 TD, 39 REC, 400 REC yards, 1 REC TD

Travis Etienne, New Orleans Saints

The next domino to fall in the running back market was Travis Etienne to the New Orleans Saints. While signing for less annually, Etienne signed a longer deal, agreeing to a four-year $52 contract.

Etienne’s fit with the Saints is odd. New Orleans still has Alvin Kamara on the roster, but there are signs of a potential departure/retirement. Even if Kamara remains on the roster, I’d expect Etienne to be RB1 in New Orleans.

The veteran running back’s $12 million annually is too much of a commitment for the Saints to give RB2 reps, too. Kamara’s contract was also restructured in a way that gives New Orleans protection if he’s not on the roster when the season starts.

The Saints didn’t have a 100-yard rusher in 2025. They have a clear need to get younger at running back, and Etienne is a great fit. Coming off a 1,107-yard season, Etienne offers the Saints consistent run production as they work on developing Tyler Shough.

It’s also noteworthy to mention Kellen Moore‘s scheme. In 2024, Moore helped lead Saquon Barkley to a 2,005-yard season. While Kamara is a well-respected and talented running back, Moore finally gets the running back of his choice.

Final Prediction: 1,250 yards, 11 TD, 30 REC, 300 REC yards, 2 REC TD

Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers got great value when they signed running back Rico Dowdle. The veteran running back has run for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, yet the Steelers were able to get him on a $6 million salary.

Dowdle was efficient on a mediocre Carolina Panthers offense. The veteran running back averaged 4.6 yards per carry, scoring 7 touchdowns.

Dowdle will be filling in for a run-heavy team. Pittsburgh lost running back Kenneth Gainwell in free agency to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, needing to find a replacement to run alongside Jaylen Warren.

Warren led the Steelers in rushing in 2025, running for 958 yards on 4.5 yards per carry. Dowdle is a great complement back to Warren and, for just $6 million a season, makes a tough backfield for defenses to face in 2026.

Final Prediction: 750 yards, 6 TD, 16 REC, 210 REC yards

Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

Similar to Dowdle, Tyler Allgeier signed a budget deal with the Arizona Cardinals. Allgeier signed a two-year, $12.25 million deal.

The Cardinals’ situation is weird. They re-signed James Conner and still have Trey Benson on the roster. Both Conner and Benson suffered significant injuries in 2025, but they’re solid backs and will be recovered for the start of the 2026 season.

Conner re-signed for $3 million, so it appears Allgeier will get the start over him. If Allgeier is the starter, their backfield makes a lot more sense, with a duo of Benson and Allgeier that complements each other better than with Conner.

Allgeier is no stranger to splitting snaps. In 2025, he was Bijan Robinson‘s relief, rushing for 514 yards and 8 touchdowns.

2026 will likely be a big season for Allgeier. He will get plenty more snaps than he saw with Robinson as RB1, and is expecting to have a big season.

Final Prediction: 1,000 yards, 11 TD, 13 REC, 110 REC yards

Isiah Pacheco, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions quickly found their David Montgomery replacement. The Lions signed Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco to a one-year, $1.9 million deal.

Pacheco will be Jahmyr Gibbs’ relief. Gibbs has turned into one of the league’s best running backs, but has benefited a lot from having fresh legs with Montgomery splitting snaps. While some wanted to see Gibbs be the solo back, his best comes with a complementary piece in the backfield.

Pacheco hasn’t been able to find his footing after suffering a significant injury in 2024, but he was solid through his first two seasons in the league. While never reaching 1,000 yards, he’s been close.

Pacheco probably won’t have a big season in 2026, but he has the chance to perform well enough to earn a longer contract with Detroit.