Pregnant Olivia Culpo Announces Major Sacrifice to Make Husband Christian McCaffrey Happy

Christian McCaffrey isn’t taking any breaks. Coming back from a series of injuries that plagued his 2024 season, he is working hard at the camps. All so that he can recreate the 2023 season for the 49ers yet again. But amidst the work he is putting in on the field, he’s had to balance it with other duties. One of them is to take care of a very pregnant Olivia Culpo, his wife. But that’s not all. Despite everything going around, he still found some time for his community.

McCaffrey has recently been on the road after finishing the minicamp on June 11th. This trip was a part of the youth camps that he’s hosting across California. Covering cities like Bakersfield, Fresno, San Jose, Sacramento, and Santa Rosa over the weekend, McCaffrey has been going around spreading his knowledge with children ranging from 6 to 16 years old. He interacted with the kids, inspiring them to pursue their dreams and emphasizing the importance of hard work, discipline, and teamwork.

McCaffrey also posted about the success of the camps that he’s hosted in collaboration with FlexWork Sports Management on Instagram. Christian McCaffrey put up a collection of photos from the five camps, showing children playing and talking with him. The caption also highlighted his gratefulness and read, “This weekend was such an honor! 5 cities in 3 days. Thanks to everyone who showed up! You guys are the best🙏🏼.”

One of the photos that he posted caught his wife’s attention. The photo was of a kid who had a special haircut just for Christian. The special haircut? The kid literally had his hair cut so that it could spell out “CMC” (an abbreviation of Christian McCaffrey) on the back of his head. Reacting to the haircut, Olivia commented on the post, saying, “Ok fineeee I’ll get the CMC haircut 🙄.” Probably to show how much respect she has and the appreciation she holds for her husband. It would be a dope haircut if she does get it, NGL. It would also be a very cute way of supporting her husband as he gets back on the field after a very challenging year.

As for Christian, after getting hit hard by the ‘Madden Curse’ last year, he’ll be hoping for an injury-free season. Despite being just 29 years of age, career-ending injuries and the fact that he’ll be touching his 30s next year mean a change of approach from the running back might be prudent. And it seems that McCaffree has already given it some thought ahead of the new season.

Christian McCaffrey makes serious changes after last year

Christian McCaffrey was enjoying life in the 2024 offseason. After having arguably one of the best seasons in 2023 and being announced as the Madden 25 cover athlete, he was having a great time. But soon after having the Madden 25 cover shoot, he realised that the ‘Madden Curse’ was not a myth. During the 49ers’ training camp last year, he injured his calf and Achilles. As a result, he had to sit out a few initial games. And just as he felt better, he suffered a posterior cruciate ligament tear in week 12.

As McCaffrey comes back into the game almost a year later, his muscles seem to have healed, and his body, a bit older. After having completed the minicamp, reporters had a question for him. Has McCaffrey changed his approach to football? Without hesitating for even a moment, he replied, “Yeah, definitely.” Talking about how he has changed his approach, he said, “I think, you know, it’s funny. I’ve had a lot of people tell me that as you get older, you need to do less. And I think there’s just a middle ground with that statement.”

This statement, coming from one of the most competitive athletes in the NFL, shows just how much conscious he is. With talks of his workload management already in the wind, McCaffrey knows what he needs to do. “It’s kind of a constant evaluation of where your body’s at and what you need,” he said. This seems to be the impact of the injuries, which have forced the athlete to find a calculated balance of brute energy and strategy. “You put a lot of trust in other people, your trainer, your treatment people, the guys at the facility,” he revealed.