President Donald Trump Demands Immediate Action From NFL After Lashing Out Against Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Essentials Inside The Story President Donald Trump branded Bad Bunny’s halftime show a "terrible" affront to American greatness.

2025 concussion data shows a fourfold increase following the new kickoff implementation.

Bad Bunny’s performance broke records with 135.4 million viewers at Super Bowl LX.

The confetti had barely settled at Super Bowl LX before Donald Trump launched a two-pronged attack on the NFL, blasting both the headline entertainment and a controversial on-field rule. Donald Trump has taken on political rivals and world leaders, but his latest target was the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which he lashed out against as “one of the worst, EVER!”

In a scathing post on Truth Social, the president described the performance as an “affront to the Greatness of America” before pivoting to demand an “immediate” replacement of the league’s newest kickoff policy. Despite no front-office experience, Trump has never been shy about weighing in on the NFL, and his latest critique has reignited a national debate over the league’s direction.

President Trump didn’t hold back in his assessment of the night’s festivities, targeting both the cultural shift of the halftime performance and the technical changes to the game.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting… This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country… And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule,” noted Trump.

The president used the moment to contrast the “mess” of the show with the “Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History,” claiming the “Fake News Media” would praise the performance despite it being out of touch with the “REAL WORLD.”

The new NFL kickoff rule was adopted in the 2025 season, but it was trialed in the 2024 season. It was introduced to the game to reduce career-threatening, high-impact collisions between players. With the old rule, a player would run from one end to the other, crashing into the others at full speed.

Under the new rule, a player still kicks the ball from the 35-yard line, but the basic difference is in the movement of other players. Earlier, the players could move after the ball was kicked, but now only the kicker and returners are permitted to move, whereas other players remain frozen until it’s caught or lands on the field. The new rule hasn’t sat well with some football fans, including Trump, because it takes away the surprise onside kick, spoiling an early mystery in the game.

But the rule change had a positive effect on player safety in the 2024 season when it was still in trial, registering a total of 8 concussions. However, in the 2025 season, the total concussion numbers saw a more than four times jump (35), questioning its effectiveness.

President Trump doesn’t belong to the football community, but numerous other NFL personalities also denounced the new kickoff rule. Apart from the legendary Bill Belichick, John Harbaugh and Pat McAfee voiced strong disapproval of the rule when it was first introduced.

Meanwhile, the president’s criticism didn’t stop at the new kickoff rule; he also slammed this year’s NFL halftime performance, featuring the Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny.

Donald Trump aims for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show

The football fans were left with mixed feelings about Bad Bunny’s halftime Super Bowl LX performance. While some lauded it for cultural unity, others dismissed it. With the fans divided about the Grammy winner’s performance, Trump added fuel to the fire with his own sharp criticism.

Bad Bunny, who recently won 3 Grammys, cemented his name in the record book by becoming the first Super Bowl headliner to perform the entire show in Spanish, which was why the president had little understanding of his music. Although Trump wasn’t a fan of the halftime show, the numbers said otherwise. Amassing a total of 135 million viewers, Bad Bunny’s show was the most-watched NFL halftime show in Super Bowl history.

While Bad Bunny was the headliner, he didn’t perform alone. He was joined by the surprise guest, Lady Gaga. The Latin pop legend Ricky Martin was another name sharing the stage with the 31-year-old. Celebrities like Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Alix Earle, and Pedro Pascal made cameos during the halftime show.