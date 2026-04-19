“President Roosevelt Saved American Football”: Donald Trump Administration Pushes Theodore Roosevelt for Hall of Fame

Theodore Roosevelt helped steer football through one of its most dangerous periods. In the early 1900s, he pushed for reforms and helped spark a national conversation around player safety and ultimately played a key role in preserving the future of football, which was once at risk. That said, the Trump administration has now pushed for football leaders to induct Roosevelt into the sport’s Hall of Fame, with one senior official even suggesting it could happen within the next year.

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“I’d say keep it a secret. Keep your fingers crossed. But I think we’re going to see Theodore Roosevelt inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said on Thursday at the National Portrait Gallery, praising the former president’s work to make the game safer.

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In 1904 alone, there were 159 major injuries and 18 deaths due to football. So, in 1905, the 26th U.S. president summoned college coaches and football officials to the White House to discuss major reforms in the sport.

And that’s where Roosevelt stepped in. Rather than letting the debate stall between divided groups, he pushed for reforms and was also recognized by historians and sports experts for playing such a crucial role in helping preserve the sport.

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His involvement partly stemmed from personal interest, but it helped reduce dangerous plays and the survival of modern football. Now, more than a century later, President Donald Trump’s administration believes that effort deserves Roosevelt’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Back in the late 1800s, Roosevelt openly supported football because he believed it strengthened character and encouraged what he called the “strenuous life.” While he was serving as New York City’s police commissioner, Roosevelt also helped revive the annual Harvard–Yale football series after it was canceled due to the fatal injuries in 1984.

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“I believe in rough games and in rough, manly sports,” President Roosevelt said to an audience back in 1903. “I do not feel any particular sympathy for the person who gets battered about a good deal so long as it is not fatal.”

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Roosevelt never played for his college varsity team, but he still recognized the dangers of playing football. In 1905, his son Theodore Jr. played for the Harvard freshman team, giving the president a personal stake in making football safer.

But rather than allowing college officials to argue endlessly about football’s future, Roosevelt forced a national conversation about reform.

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“Believing Radical Gridiron Reforms Necessary, Mr. Roosevelt Calls College Athletic Advisers to White House to Start Movement for Reform,” The Washington Post reported back in 1905. “Another summit followed weeks later, with Roosevelt and his deputies remaining closely involved in rule changes intended to curb injuries.”

Those White House meetings eventually led to the formation of the Intercollegiate Athletic Association of the United States, which later became the NCAA. Before the 1906 season, the Intercollegiate Conference implemented radical reforms, such as banning dangerous mass formations and legalizing the forward pass. Those changes did not eliminate the risks, but Roosevelt’s intervention laid the foundation of the modern football game.

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When will Theodore Roosevelt be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

During his interview with the New York Post, Doug Burgum suggested that Theodore Roosevelt could be honored during the nation’s upcoming milestone celebrations. On July 4, when the nation will mark its 250th anniversary, Roosevelt’s presidential library is scheduled to open.

Burgum revealed that Roosevelt’s Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony could take place at that library. As for the formal announcement, Burgum expects it to be made next year in Washington during the NFL draft.

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“The draft for the NFL is being held on the Mall a year from now (and) the Capitol will be in the background… it’s going to be announced on the Mall when Roger Goodell is conducting the draft,” Burgum said.

For now, neither the Pro Football Hall of Fame nor the NFL has officially responded to questions about the Trump administration’s push for Roosevelt’s induction. But officials at the White House and the Interior Department framed the effort as part of Donald Trump’s larger plans with college sports.

“Much like President Roosevelt saved American football, President Trump is committed to saving college sports from the threats they face today,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers mentioned in a statement. “As we celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the Administration is reflecting on the incredible men and women that made our country great.”

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Traditionally, the Pro Football Hall of Fame honors players, coaches, and other figures directly tied to the sport. No U.S. president has ever been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. So, if Roosevelt eventually receives that honor, he would become the first, all because of his efforts to keep football surviving to date.