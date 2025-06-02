Pressure Mounts for Mike Tomlin to Repeat History After Steelers Players Get Tired of Aaron Rodgers

Mike Tomlin‘s been leading the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2007, and he’s set to stay at the helm next season too. But this time around, there’s still no clear-cut starting quarterback. After Aaron Rodgers dropped hints about possibly heading to Pittsburgh, the conversation has just taken off. “I believe there is a team that might play in Chicago this year, a road trip to Chicago,” said the four-time MVP, hinting at his signing with the Steelers.

But till now, as per reports, Rodgers “has not affirmatively” told the Steelers that he will be signing with them. This has made some folks think the team is wasting their time chasing him. But some, like the former NFL coach, believe going after Rodgers is totally worth it to create history!

We all know that in his 18 seasons with the Steel City, Mike Tomlin has stacked up 183 wins, taken the team to two Super Bowls, and brought home one ring from Super Bowl XLIII. Along the way, he’s made the playoffs 12 times. But this time, he has got another chance to win some important games, including the Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers, at least, according to former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During an appearance this week on The SiriusXM Blitz, Haley said, “I still believe, like I said all along, he’s the best option for the Steelers for the situation they’re in at this time. Maybe he signs, maybe he doesn’t. If he does sign, maybe it looks great, maybe it looks average. Who knows? But I still think it’s the best option and one I’d be willing to take a risk on, knowing that you only get so many shots at this.” So, Haley is willing to take that risk, as he urges the same for Mike Tomlin. But why?

Well, Todd looks at Pittsburgh as a team that has a strong defense, a solid head coach in Mike Tomlin, and a coordinator he trusts. To him, that’s enough to go all-in. For this, he doesn’t even think Rodgers has to be his MVP self again, just steady and smart. But for all this, Tomlin needs to bring back the Big Ben era. How? Now we all know what happened between Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. So, the ex-NFL coach added, “It doesn’t just fall on the quarterback. It falls on the coaches.”

He said, “I’m going to lean into Mike Tomlin in this case and say that he will have everybody on the same page. He’s been through a situation. This is no different than Ben Roethlisberger, an experienced guy.” Before Tomlin entered the Steelers, the team was arguably a mess. But when he stepped in as head coach, he didn’t walk in with a loud voice or a need to prove something. He didn’t try to tear down what wasn’t broken. Even though he came from the Tampa-2 system and had every right to bring his own flavor, he stuck by the 3-4 defense because he knew it worked.

That says everything, no ego, just football, as he just wanted results. He held guys accountable, managed the entire locker room, called things out when needed, and never made it about him. That time’s QB Ben Roethlisberger, too, saw it early, as he highlighted Tomlin didn’t try to erase Cowher’s legacy or make it “his” team. He earned the locker room with honesty and consistency. And it showed. The team went 10-6 in his first year, then 12-4, with the top defense in the league.

And now, Todd Haley wants the same history to be repeated, pressing Tomlin to bring QB Aaron Rodgers and manage the locker room again, which has perhaps broken down due to a long wait.

Aaron Rodgers’ wait has resulted in the team’s heads going under water?

Mike Tomlin’s Steelers are still stuck in limbo with Aaron Rodgers. Everyone expected the future Hall of Famer to sign already, but nothing’s official. And guess what? It’s starting to wear thin inside that locker room. Players are tired of the daily drama, the rumors, the questions, just all of it. Now they all just want clarity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NFL insider Tom Pelissero even said guys are just over it. He said, “There are people in that locker room who I believe would tell you they’re already over this entire thing. They just wanna know what’s going on. And they’re sick of hearing about it, and they’re sick of asking about it. They don’t wanna discuss it anymore.” No doubt, it’s rare to see something drag this long, and the last time it did, it was Brett Favre before Rodgers even took over in Green Bay.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, Pittsburgh has waited, hoping Aaron Rodgers finally suits up in black and gold. Because if he does, it changes everything. He threw nearly 4,000 yards last year, and those are numbers Pittsburgh could use. But with camp coming fast in July, the team needs an answer. The fans want it. The players definitely want it. Because everyone’s done waiting!