Pressure Mounts on Liam Coen to Sacrifice Trevor Lawrence’s Needs After Travis Hunter Impressed at Jaguars OTAs

Travis Hunter just made Jaguars coaches do a double-take during OTAs. And suddenly, all that Heisman hype feels very real. The rookie two-way phenom, who lit up Colorado as both a receiver and defensive back, just delivered his best offensive showing yet. Hunter has been turning heads since day one. However, this latest performance has everyone in Jacksonville buzzing about what they’ve got.

In just two days of OTAs, Hunter reminded everyone why Jacksonville took him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Indeed, he’s already converting skeptics into believers. On Tuesday, the rookie delivered a highlight-reel moment that had teammates losing their minds and the internet going wild.

Bleacher Report quickly posted the clip on X with the caption: “Travis Hunter making crazy play at DB.” The video shows Hunter lined up at cornerback against receiver Darius Lassiter, tracking a deep sideline throw like a seasoned pro. He timed his leap perfectly and got just enough fingertip on the ball to break up what should’ve been a big gain.

Whether it was technically an interception or hit the turf doesn’t really matter. Hunter erased a big play with the kind of freakish athleticism that separates elite talent from the rest of the field.

Hunter’s performance is already generating serious buzz inside the Jaguars’ facility. There he’s been bouncing between offense and defense during OTAs, switching positions every other day like it’s nothing. But after Tuesday’s defensive clinic, secondary coach Ron Milus reportedly marched straight to head coach Liam Coen to lobby for more defensive reps for their ultra-versatile rookie. And honestly, who can blame him?

Jacksonville desperately needs defensive playmakers. They ranked 31st in total yards allowed last season and got torched all year long. Hunter brings exactly what they’ve been missing. And that is, elite ball skills and that gritty edge he honed during two electric seasons at Colorado. His video game–level stats speak for themselves. 153 catches, nearly 2,000 receiving yards, 20 touchdowns, 66 tackles, seven interceptions, and 16 pass breakups.

Heading into Week 1 against Carolina, the question isn’t whether Hunter will make an impact. It’s how the Jaguars plan to use their most unique weapon. Will he become Trevor Lawrence’s go-to target, or the lockdown corner this defense has been desperately searching for?

Right now, Hunter’s just doing what he’s always done. He is making jaw-dropping plays and forcing everyone to take notice. From college fields to NFL practices, nothing seems capable of slowing him down.

Jacksonville faces a crossroads as Hunter’s two-way talent divides fan base

Jacksonville’s new regime is dealing with its first major headache, and it’s a good problem to have. Head coach Liam Coen and GM James Gladstone rolled into town with serious credentials. Coen’s offensive wizardry was supposed to be exactly what Trevor Lawrence needed to finally break into that elite quarterback tier. The plan looked bulletproof on paper: give Lawrence a legitimate offensive weapon in Travis Hunter while building around the franchise quarterback’s obvious talent.

But Hunter’s defensive highlights are throwing a serious wrench into the Jaguars’ original blueprint. His cornerback skills have fans losing their minds — and practically begging head coach Liam Coen to scrap the offensive experiment altogether. After watching Hunter shut down receivers in practice, the fan reactions have been brutally honest. “He also didn’t catch it. I don’t think he’ll be playing WR for very long. Maybe just through his rookie contract — I’d assume his reps on offense will dwindle each year. Far more superior as a DB,” wrote one fan who’s already convinced where Hunter’s future lies.

That sentiment is also widespread. Another fan was even more blunt: “This is where he needs to focus 100%. That WR shit’s not gonna pan out, lil bro.” All of it’s creating a legitimate dilemma for Coen: how do you get the most out of a player who might be elite on either side of the ball — but can’t realistically be both?

Every snap Hunter spends in the secondary is one less chance for Lawrence to develop chemistry with someone who could unlock his ceiling. The coaching staff is already feeling the pressure—secondary coach Ron Milus is half-jokingly lobbying Coen for more defensive reps after Hunter’s OTA performances.

The fan base is eagerly embracing Hunter’s defensive potential, too. Comments such as “I think he is a better CB than WR!” and others marveling, “This dude might actually play WR and DB. Crazy,” flooded social media. The two-way experiment continues for now. However, Hunter’s juggling act with dual playbooks creates its own complications.

Learning NFL assignments is tough enough for any rookie without splitting focus between offense and defense. At least Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski believe their first-round pick can handle the workload. Though some fans remain skeptical about Jacksonville’s ability to maximize Hunter’s potential. As one noted, “As hyped as he is by some, he’s actually underrated. But I doubt if he will reach his full potential in Jacksonville.” The pressure will only intensify as Hunter continues to flash elite skills on both sides of the ball.