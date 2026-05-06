“Pretty Bad”: Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Seeks Urgent Medical Help After Battling Prolonged Health Issues

Patrick Mahomes has spent most of the offseason dealing with questions around his ACL injury. After all, it could mean a crisis for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 2026 campaign. But in a recent revelation, it turns out that he’s not the only one dealing with injuries in his household. His significant other, Brittany Mahomes, was struggling with a medical condition and had to seek medical help.

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Taking to her Instagram Stories, Brittany shared a screenshot of a Google search on ‘Mother’s Wrist’, and wrote, “To find out I have this.. Been battling it for probably around a year now thinking it will just get better, well it never did and started to get pretty bad… so now… [moving to the next IG Story] I get to wear this cool thing.” Brittany sported a black wrist-and-arm support gear to help with the pain.

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The condition is technically known as De Quervain’s Tenosynovitis, and is another version of tendonitis. This mostly happens with parents because the tendons in their wrists and thumbs tend to become inflamed with so much use. Those particular tendons are always in use when handling kids, particularly when it comes to picking them up. The thumb is pushed a lot downward, causing this tendon to become painful with time. Once that happens, basic thumb movement becomes painful.

Other causes include prolonged feeding positions and twisiting the wrist to hold the baby’s head or bottle. Hormonal changes can also leave new mothers’ tendons prone to injury. The condition is pretty common and can affect as men as well, but women are naturally more prone to develop it since they are the primary caregivers. Britney’s diagnosis makes a lot of sense, since she has three little Mahomes to take care of.

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Imago Credits: Brittany Mahomes/@brittanylynne via Instagram

The Mahomes family roster currently includes a four-year-old Sterling Skye, a three-year-old Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III, and a one-year-old Golden Raye Mahomes. It means Brittany Mahomes has been constantly picking up her growing babies. Regardless of how old children are at these stages, the action of picking them up and placing them down happens without a second thought. And Brittany has been doing this for the past four years now.

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Thankfully, the mother of three appears to be handling the issue the right way. Through a separate Instagram Story, she shared a visual of her right hand wearing a thumb spica. It will prevent the inflamed regions from moving about by keeping the thumb in a neutral abducted position while supporting the wrist.

The good news is that De Quervain’s Tenosynovitis is easily treatable. Most people recover after conservative treatments and rest. And judging by Brittany’s later workout clips, where she’s doing barbell squats, glute bridges, and other exercises with wrist action, it seems like her thumb is healing properly.

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Brittany Mahomes is no stranger to the pains of motherhood, even though it is one of her biggest joys. That’s why she is always up to raise awareness about key issues that new moms need to take note of, based on her own experiences.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife conveyed an important health tip for other moms

Back in 2024, Brittany revealed she had fractured her back after dealing with weakened pelvic floor muscles following childbirth. At the time, she urged mothers not to ignore postpartum recovery and explained how easily long-term issues can develop when the body isn’t properly supported after pregnancy.

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Through an Instagram post, she wrote, “Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids, please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously. From: A girl with a fractured back.”

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Well, glutes are essential for core stability. With weak glutes, the pressure shifts to the pelvic floor, which is already weak due to childbirth. Hence, mothers, after their delivery, must rebuild their glute strength to support pelvic stability and improve overall core function. She bounced back, but it took some time. Her trainer, Kirsty Rae, shared a clip in January this year that showed Brittany squatting and lifting a huge barbell.

“Proof that the body is capable of incredible things when you meet it with patience and intentional training,” Rae added.

If there’s one thing the Mahomes family has shown repeatedly, it’s resilience. And for now, both Mahomes and his wife appear focused on recovery and getting back to full health.