“Pretty Predictable”: Drew Brees Criticizes Kellen Moore for Putting Saints Players in an “Impossible Situation” in Loss to the Vikings

Drew Brees returned to the Caesars Superdome on Sunday for a moment that celebrated everything he meant to New Orleans. The former Saints quarterback was inducted into the franchise’s Ring of Honor at halftime against the Minnesota Vikings. By the end of the afternoon, however, he had no choice but to address his team’s flaws after the Saints lost 23-13 to the Minnesota Vikings.

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“Listening to Drew Brees on network broadcast, I feel like I can sense/feel the frustration in his voice when talking about the Saints offense,” WDSU’s Fletcher Mackel wrote on X. “He’s using words like “predictable” quite a bit.”

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Per NOLA.com’s Matthew Paras, Brees said Moore’s offense was “pretty predictable” on first down and addressed how running back Alvin Kamara was put into “impossible situations” when asked to block Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson for three plays straight.

It was a disappointing night for the Saints, and quarterback Tyler Shough had a terrible showing in front of the home crowd. Apart from a good scoring drive in the second quarter, the Saints offense had nothing much to show. New Orleans could only rack up 142 total yards on offense, could only succeed on converting two of their 10 third-downs, and passed for only 87 yards through the air.

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“Drew Brees learned today that the Saints don’t use play action and is shocked about it, just like the rest of us,” Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football wrote. “I think it’d be fair to say that they’ve had the worst play-action strategy in the NFL since the start of last season.”

The broader numbers help explain why the subject drew attention. FTN Fantasy’s data showed New Orleans using play-action on 17.7% of its plays entering the game, the fourth-lowest rate in the league. Fantasy Life’s 2026 breakdown put the Saints’ play-action rate at 19%, placing Kellen Moore’s offense among the teams using it least. Although the figures come from different datasets, both show that play-action had a limited role in New Orleans’ offense.

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Moore did not hide from his share of the blame after the loss. Moore admitted that his plan against Minnesota’s pressure had not worked as intended.

“I felt like we had a plan (against the blitz),” Moore said. “Obviously the plan wasn’t good enough. They did a better job. They got us in too many of those favorable passing situations, and then they were able to take advantage of them. We weren’t able to get those done. Obviously, that’s on me.”

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Quarterback Tyler Shough had little room to work with throughout the game. He threw for 96 yards, completing 16 of 25 passes, and finished with two interceptions and a 38.1 passer rating. Minnesota blitzed on 16 of his 26 dropbacks.

Moore also acknowledged that the Saints needed to do a better job protecting Shough.

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“Yeah, obviously, we need to protect him a little better. I got to call it better and put ourselves in situations where we can play more mixed-down football and run the rock and get enough play action set up. And we’re not able to do that right now.”

The fact that it all happened on a day Drew Brees was at the Superdome is going to sting at fans. Here’s the team legend whose legacy is unmatched in the franchise, and then there are the 2026 Saints, which look nothing like squads Brees used to be in.

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Now, New Orleans at 1-4 while Minnesota stayed unbeaten at 5-0. Brees questioned how predictable the Saints’ offense had become, and Moore admitted he needed to call a better game. Unless New Orleans finds a way to keep defenses guessing, opposing teams may keep bringing the heat.