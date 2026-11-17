Just when Ayesha Curry thought she would have to face the criticism alone, support came her way as former Fox host Joy Taylor bashed those who criticized her romantic scene.

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“No, that’s not how we do it,” Joy Taylor said on her Two Personal Show. “That’s why y’all try to… Y’all don’t even know how to be bad b—-es. This is what irritates me about these princess boys. You don’t. You want to be a bad b—h so bad. Wait, run princess boys back. Oh my God. They’re what? Princess boys. They want to be bad b—-es so bad. Y’all not bad b—-es. You don’t know how to [be a] bad b—h.”

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It all started after the romantic comedy Second Chance Holiday premiered on the Roku Channel on November 5. It marked Ayesha’s first leading role in a film, where she stars alongside actor Matthew Daddario. However, a kissing scene between the two became a topic of discussion among former athletes.

They questioned why Ayesha agreed to perform the scene and what it meant for her marriage.

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One of the strongest criticisms came from Gilbert Arenas, who discussed Ayesha on an episode of We Said What We Said alongside former Warriors teammate Nick Young.

“The only blemish in the family is the wife, in a sense. Because she doesn’t act like the other superstars’ wives,” Arenas said.

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Then there’s LeSean McCoy, who questioned her decision to perform the scene.

“This is crazy. You got one of the greatest players of all time as your husband,” McCoy said on the Speakeasy podcast. “I’ve seen a while ago where she keeps saying how she wants more attention, and how girls throw themselves at him and she still just wants to feel like she’s wanted… This is crazy.”

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Emmanuel Acho also weighed in on the scene.

“It wouldn’t be me, and it couldn’t be me,” Acho said on Speakeasy. “Here’s the thing. I don’t think people were meant genetically, physically, anatomically, spiritually designed to watch their partner kiss another person, whether it’s done in the name of acting or not. I just do not think that we were, like, physically and emotionally designed for that.”

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But these comments didn’t sit well with Stephen Curry either. He didn’t hold back his frustration over the criticism and posted a 90-second video on Instagram on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

“I’ve been hearing a lot of noise, and usually the noise doesn’t bother me, doesn’t bother Ayesha,” Curry said in the video, which he captioned “PSA.” “But this one, trying to step on the accomplishments of my wife and obviously, leading podcast tables and topics and giving their opinion on somebody else’s wife,”

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Ayesha Curry also responded to the criticism on X, saying, “It’s not even real 🤣 you guys are annoying.”

Following Stephen’s response, all three issued public apologies for their comments about Ayesha.