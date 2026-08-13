Privacy-Loving Aaron Rodgers Quietly Backed New Jersey Police With Surveillance Cameras: Report

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now at the center of an unusual story involving the one thing he has always gone out of his way to protect. His own privacy. An investigation published by FOIAball’s David Covucci on August 12 says Rodgers quietly funded the purchase of automated license plate reader cameras for the police department in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, where he owns a home.

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The donation did not come under his name directly. FOIAball traced it through public records and property information, connecting it to an LLC associated with Rodgers. The reported total was $37,004 worth of new ALPR cameras for the Cedar Grove Police Department.

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The connection is what makes the story stand out. Rodgers has been particularly vocal about keeping his personal life away from public scrutiny, especially when it comes to his family and where he lives. In 2025, the veteran quarterback spoke openly on The Pat McAfee Show about the attention surrounding his private life.

“It’s a sick society, isn’t it? I’ve lived in the public eye for 20 years. What is it with the entitlement to information that we’re living in society these days?”

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Imago Bilder des Tages – SPORT DEC 10: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before the NFC Wildcard matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. NFL American Football Herren USA 2016: Packers vs Redskins DEC 10 – ZUMAcjm_

Rodgers made those comments while discussing the intense interest surrounding his marriage and his wife, Brittani, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight. He said she did not want to become a public figure and argued that wanting a private life should not make someone unusual.

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That detail sits awkwardly against something Rodgers has said publicly before. He spoke about photographers using drones around his property and said the constant surveillance had eventually become one of the reasons he left his Malibu home behind. Now he is connected to funding camera technology that does something similar for local police.

Cedar Grove officials talked through the donation at a 2024 council meeting and described it as a generous contribution of new ALPR equipment. The town approved the resolution without much fanfare at the time. The approved resolution identified a California-based LLC as the source. Public property records connect that same LLC to a Cedar Grove property purchased for $9.5 million.

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Rodgers bought the mansion after joining the New York Jets, and his connection to Cedar Grove has been publicly known for years.

For Rodgers personally, the timing adds another layer. He is 42 years old and heading into his 22nd NFL season with Pittsburgh. He considered retiring before Mike McCarthy, his former Green Bay Packers head coach, took the Steelers job and brought him back.

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Rodgers has described this coming season as his last, so his football story is mostly written. The questions around his life away from the field are a different matter.

Why the Cameras Have Become the Bigger Story

Automated license plate readers are not the same as a regular security camera pointed at a parking lot. They read passing vehicle plates, pull associated information, and build searchable records that law enforcement can access when investigating crimes or tracking a specific vehicle’s movements. New Jersey has put serious money behind this technology. Police departments across all 21 counties in the state have received funding to bring ALPR systems in.

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Cedar Grove was not starting from scratch either. Back in 2023, the township already had a document laying out plans to put cameras at key spots around the area. Whatever Rodgers allegedly contributed to was not the beginning of something new. It proved to be the fuel for something that was already moving.

Privacy advocates have taken issue with this technology for years. Reading a plate is one thing. The deeper concern is that ALPR systems can place a specific vehicle at a specific location at a specific time, and when you stack those data points together, you can build a detailed picture of where someone has been and when.

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Civil liberties researchers have been pushing for clearer rules on how long that data gets kept, who can access it, and whether it can be shared with other agencies.