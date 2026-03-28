Pro Day Key Takeaways: Linebackers Shine at TCU, Seydou Traore Makes His Case After Combine Snub and More

Essentials Inside The Story LBs Namdi Obiazor and Kaleb Elarms-Orr performed exceptionally in drills

WR Eric McAlister was forced to cut his workout short due to an injury

CB Latrell McCutchin Sr. drew specific attention from the Vikings' special teams coordinator

The final full week of pro-day events saw workouts take place in the southwest as TCU, Houston, and Mississippi State all finished the schedule. NFL scouts left Texas and Mississippi this week with new names circled on their draft boards, as standout linebackers and a snubbed tight end stole the show at the final pro days.

TCU

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Three linebackers coaches, one defensive backs coach, and a wide receivers coach were all on hand in Fort Worth on Thursday night for TCU’s pro day, which was a rare evening workout. It was worth the trip for the linebackers coaches.

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Imago November 29, 2025: TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr celebrates after making a sack during the fourth quarter of a college football game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. Austin McAfee/CSM Fort Worth United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_288 Copyright: xAustinxMcafeex

The Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, and Dallas Cowboys had linebackers coaches on hand, and neither Namdi Obiazor nor Kaleb Elarms-Orr disappointed. Both players stood on their marks from the combine, though Elarms-Orr participated in the short shuttle and three-cone and timed 4.32 seconds and 7.10 seconds, respectively. Both players looked exceptional in drills run by TCU coaches.

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Their drill work reflected their Combine speed (Elarms-Orr timed 4.47 seconds in Indianapolis, Obiazor timed 4.53 seconds) and looked athletic and fluid. Both players met with the linebacker coaches on hand at length.

Tight end DJ Rogers also looked terrific. After measuring just under 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, he timed 4.63 seconds in the 40, 4.37 seconds in the short shuttle, and 7.03 seconds in the three-cone, all outstanding marks. That athleticism was on full display during drills, showing speed and catching the ball well. Rogers cemented himself as a Day 3 pick.

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Receiver Joseph Manjack IV timed 4.53 seconds in the 40 and a very quick 6.84 seconds in the three-cone, then looked terrific in position drills. He is now getting Day 3 consideration.

Teammate Eric McAlister timed 4.56 seconds in the 40, then was forced to stop working out after running about 15 routes. McAlister previously had a right knee scope, which kept him out of the Shrine Bowl and sidelined him for the combine. Sources then told me that after he cut short his pro day workout, doctors diagnosed McAlister with a Jones fracture in his foot.

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The Dallas Cowboys had assistant receivers coach Stephen Bravo-Brown in attendance.

HOUSTON

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The Cougars’ workout was a lightly attended affair.

Running back Dean Connors, who starred at the Shrine Bowl yet did not receive an invitation to the combine, had a terrific workout. He timed as fast as 4.45 seconds in the 40 and 6.95 seconds in the three-cone. Connors also touched 39.5 inches in the vertical, then looked terrific in position drills. Connors was smooth and caught the ball well, using bare hands during pass-catching drills rather than wearing gloves.

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Imago August 31, 2024: Houston Cougars defensive back Latrell McCutchin Sr. 1 during a game between the UNLV Rebels and the Houston Cougars in Houston, TX. .. /CSM – ZUMAc04_ 20240831_zma_c04_1236 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

Cornerback Latrell McCutchin Sr. sat on his combine marks, which were much better than expected, then looked outstanding in position drills. A terrific cornerback, teams are looking at McCutchin as much for his special-teams ability on coverage units. In fact, the Minnesota Vikings sent their special teams coordinator to the workout. The Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, and Tennessee Titans have shown strong interest in McCutchin.

Tight end Tanner Koziol surprisingly did not run the 40 again after timing a disappointing 4.70 seconds at the combine. Koziol entered the season with fourth-round grades after a great campaign for Ball State in 2024, when he caught 94 passes for 839 yards and eight touchdowns, but he watched his play and production drop, as well as his draft stock. He presently grades as a late Day 3 pick.

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MISSISSIPPI STATE

Immediately after the league released the official combine invitations, I named MSU tight end Seydou Traore as one of the biggest snubs from the event. Traore was someone I wrote about extensively during Shrine Bowl practice, where he was unstoppable. During the MSU pro day on Friday, the tight end proved why he deserved to be a participant in Indianapolis.

Imago January 2, 2026: Mississippi State tight end Seydou Traore 8 catches pass for extra point. NCAA, College League, USA football game between Mississippi State University and Wake Forest University, DukeÃ s Mayo Bowl, at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina. /CSM Charlotte United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260102_zma_c04_159 Copyright: xDavidxBeachx

After tipping the scale at 244 pounds, 11 more than his weight from the Shrine Bowl, Traore timed as fast as 4.57 seconds in the 40 and hit 40 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-7 in the broad. He was also timed as fast as 6.95 seconds in the three-cone drill. Just as he did during Shrine practice, Traore looked athletic during drills and caught the ball incredibly well.

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Part of the league’s IPP program for international players, Traore is a great developmental prospect whose game has steadily progressed over the past three years. The Los Angeles Chargers had their tight ends coach on hand, and Traore also spent time with the New York Jets.

Receiver Brenen Thompson, who ran the forty in 4.26 seconds at the combine, caught the ball extremely well in drills. The Cincinnati Bengals had their assistant wide receivers coach on hand.

Quarterback Blake Shapen, who left the Bulldogs team late last season after the coaching staff benched him, also took part in the workout and threw the ball well.