Pro Day Takeaways: Spencer Fano Surges Into Top-10 Talk as Zion Young, Kevin Coleman Jr. Boost Stock

Essentials Inside The Story Fano's re-measured arms could make him a top-10 pick

Coleman runs 4.38 and impresses Patriots with route running

Zion Young's 4.77 forty puts him in late first-round mix

Several top-45 prospects worked out for scouts Thursday and Friday, including a few players who will end up as early picks. For some NFL hopefuls, this week’s pro days were a career-defining success; for others, a single measurement or drill may have cost them a spot in the first round. Here’s a breakdown from pro day events from the past two days, including workouts at Michigan, Utah, and Missouri.

Michigan

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It was primarily a defensive show during the Wolverines’ pro day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edge rusher Derrick Moore looked physically impressive and stood out in position drills. He’s a fluid mover and was very explosive. Moore did not test at the combine, and I’m told he completed just the vertical jump (30 inches) and broad jump (9-foot-7) at pro day.

Defensive lineman Ray Benny, who has been dealing with a turf toe issue, timed 7.55 in the three-cone and 4.85 in the short shuttle. Like Moore, Benny looked explosive in drills run by the Atlanta Falcons. He’s an athletic interior lineman with scheme versatility. Benny met with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago December 31, 2024: Michigan defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny 26 rushing on defense during an NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. /CSM Tampa United States – ZUMAc04_ 20241231_faf_c04_132 Copyright: xMikexJanesx

Linebacker Jimmy Rolder posted impressive agility numbers with a 7.09-second three-cone and 4.21-second short shuttle times that likely caught the attention of the Bengals and Patriots, with whom he met on Thursday. He has official-30 visits set up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, and Chicago Bears.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Detroit Lions, who lost Alex Anzalone in free agency, have shown a lot of interest in Rolder.

Utah

ADVERTISEMENT

Spencer Fano made headlines at Utah’s pro day on Thursday when his arms measured 32 7/8 inches, a significant jump from his combine numbers that could push him into the top-10.

This really shouldn’t surprise anybody, considering what went on with Will Campbell last year and Max Iheanachor last month. It’s become the norm that players get short-armed (see what I did there?) by combine measurements. It’s going to be interesting to see the arm measurements of Rueben Bain Jr. at the Hurricanes’ workout Monday and Cashius Howell two days later during Texas A&M’s pro day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fano completed 30 reps on the bench, then did position drills and looked terrific. The Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers had offensive line coaches on hand. Now for the interesting part: the Panthers and the Cleveland Browns both believe Fano can line up at left tackle on Sundays. That opinion and his arm length could make Fano a top-10 pick.

His brother, Logan Fano, the edge rusher, ran as fast as 4.53 in the 40 before re-aggravating a hamstring strain he first suffered just before the Senior Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Missouri

The entire league was on hand for Missouri’s pro day, as the program has as many as four top-100 picks.

Defensive end Zion Young tipped the scales at 267, five pounds heavier than the combine, and timed 4.77 seconds in the 40 with a super-quick 10-yard split of 1.72 seconds. Young is now getting serious consideration at the back end of Round 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: SEC Media Day Jul 17, 2025 Atlanta, GA, USA Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young talks to the media during the SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Atlanta Omni Atlanta Hotel GA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJordanxGodfreex 20250717_jhp_th5_0212

Linebacker Josiah Trotter, who was a medical exclusion at the combine due to a right knee injury, did not test at pro day. Scouts were told he hopes to get a workout in around April 8.

Receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. improved his combine 40 time by almost one-tenth and clocked as fast as 4.38 seconds on several stopwatches during the workout. He stood on the rest of his numbers from Indianapolis, but he killed it during position drills, showcasing sharp, crisp routes and catching everything thrown his way. Coleman also fielded punts.

ADVERTISEMENT

New England Patriots Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf was effusive in his praise for Coleman, signaling strong interest from the team.

Safety Daylan Carnell measured just under 6-foot-2.5 and 222 pounds. He did not run the 40, but he timed 4.43 seconds in the short shuttle and 7.56 seconds in the three-cone. He will ultimately get consideration at linebacker.

Seventh-year senior Jalen Catalon informed scouts he has retired from football. After a brilliant 2020 freshman season at Arkansas, the next two years were cut short by injuries. His career included a transfer to Texas in 2023 and a resurgence over the past two seasons with UNLV and Missouri.

Memphis

Offensive line coaches from the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, and Tennessee Titans were on hand for a pair of Memphis blockers.

Tackle/guard Chris Adams, who was so banged up last season that many wondered why he was playing, soldiered through testing and drills despite still being less than 100 percent recovered from ankle and quad injuries. Adams met with all the offensive line coaches on hand and is getting interest from the New Orleans Saints at guard.

Travis Burke, who missed games late last season with an ankle injury, sat on his combine marks and looked good in position drills. He met with the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, and New Orleans Saints at pro day, has already completed an official 30-visit with the Atlanta Falcons, and has another one scheduled with the Baltimore Ravens.

Stephen F. Austin

Sixteen teams were on hand to watch Senior Bowl participant Charles Demmings during the SFA workout. The cornerback stood on his marks from the combine, which included 4.41 seconds in the 40, 42 inches in the vertical jump, and 11 feet even in the broad jump.

During Thursday’s pro day, he timed 4.24 seconds in the short shuttle and 7.19 seconds in the three-cone while also completing 13 reps on the bench press.

Demmings was terrific in position drills, easily moving around the field and catching the ball. The Minnesota Vikings ran the drills, and Demmings met with the team’s defensive backs coach.