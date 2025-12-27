Proudly Christian Scott Hanson Reveals Incredible Gesture From Colts Legend Tony Dungy

Essentials Inside The Story Hanson recently shared his favorite sports story about NFL legend Tony Dungy

Hanson discussed how his Christian faith serves as the "foundation of his life"

The NFL RedZone host also admitted that he wasn't always a believer and used to "roll his eyes" at religious talk

For Scott Hanson, the host of NFL RedZone, Christianity isn’t just a belief; it’s “the foundation of life.” This faith shapes everything he does. Recently, Hanson opened up about his “favorite story,” one that spotlights a remarkable act of kindness from Indianapolis Colts legend Tony Dungy.

“My single favorite person to deal with in sports is Tony Dungy…I love coach. I love him,” Hanson shared on the Lots to Say podcast on Dec 25. “My favorite story was this. I happen to be a Christian, and Coach Dungy is vocal about his Christian faith. And when I was getting the job in Tampa, he was going into his second year as head coach of the Buccaneers…

“I wonder how it is like spiritually down there. So, I said, I know the head coach, Tony Dungy, he’s involved in a lot of Christian charities and things like that. So I literally cold-called the Tampa Bay Buccaneers headquarters.”

Back in the pre-Internet era, tracking down Dungy wasn’t easy for Hanson. He had to dig around to find the coach’s contact details, then navigated past a secretary who had no idea who this up-and-coming reporter even was. Still, the call connected, and to Hanson’s amazement, Hall of Famer Tony Dungy picked up the phone himself.

“Two minutes later, he picks up the phone. Wow, and he’s like, ‘Hi, this is Coach Dungy.’ Now, what head coach in the NFL would or could ever do that? And he spent 10-15 minutes on the phone, which felt like an eternity for me,” Hanson added on the podcast.

That conversation left a lasting mark on Hanson, but his journey to this deep faith wasn’t always straightforward. He evolved into a believer over time, sharing in 2014 how he once doubted it all.

“If there’s anyone out there who says oh, it’s another one of those Jesus guys…rolling their eyes—guess what, I can relate to that. I used to be just like that…but when I lived that way and thought everything was about me and what happiness and satisfaction I could get out of life, my life spiraled down to the lowest point ever. I looked around, and nothing made sense,” Hanson expressed in 2014 on the radio show Unpackin’ it.

For Hanson, embracing Christianity turned everything around; life started making sense. He voiced this same transformation publicly after the Charlie Kirk ass*ssination attempt shook the nation.

Scott Hanson’s faith guides his love for America’s freedoms

The ass*ssination attempt on Kirk rattled many people, sparking heated debates across the country about security, politics, and division. Yet for Hanson, it became a moment to celebrate what makes America special. He focused on gratitude for the nation’s hard-won freedoms amid the chaos.

“I love our country, and I think one of the greatest things about our country are the freedoms that we enjoy. That were fought for and paid for by people that we’ve often never met, and one of those greatest freedoms is freedom of religion, freedom of speech,” Hanson told Fox News Digital in September.

However, the NFL RedZone host made it clear he doesn’t agree with every viewpoint out there on the topic. He respects differences but stands firm in his own convictions. Hanson emphasized how his faith guides him without apology.

“We might not agree on everything, but I at least respect your right to be able to express yourself, to be able to say that for me, being a Christian, it’s the foundation of my life, I mean, Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior, and I’m unashamed about that,” Hanson added back then.

Hanson wears his Christian identity proudly, just as his X profile declares it boldly. The reporter weaves these teachings into his daily life, from his on-air energy to personal relationships, inspiring fans who tune in every Sunday.