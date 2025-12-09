Puka Nacua Faces Heat From Rams Teammates After Locker Room Incident Following Win Against Cardinals

A night that should have ended with heaps of praise for the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, concluded with a storm of criticism. While the 24-year-old performed exceptionally well in the match against the Arizona Cardinals, it was his phone that got him in trouble as soon as he entered the locker room.

Moments after helping his team secure a 45-17 win and reach the top of the NFC West, Nacua went live on Instagram. He began streaming from his phone, shirtless, while his teammates were also changing, thus breaking the NFL’s rule that prohibits any player from live-streaming from inside the locker room.

A clear error from Puka Nacua’s part. Furthermore, one Rams player was also heard telling him, “No live streaming in the locker room.” However, Nacua kept streaming, talking to the objecting player, smiling, and interacting with viewers despite the pushback.

“Nobody’s in here yet cuzzo,” Nacua said, looking at his teammate.

On the field, Nacua has been terrific for the Rams. He has 93 receptions for 1,186 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. Against the Cardinals, he recorded seven receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns. However, a player of Nacua’s stature is always in the spotlight, whether he is on or off the field.

However, there has been no information from the NFL on what Puka Nacua’s punishment will look like. But this is not the first time something like this has happened. Wide receiver Antonio Brown also received backlash for going live on Facebook in 2017.

Antonio Brown apologised for live-streaming

While playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, Brown went live on Facebook after their win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round. Unfortunately for him, the video captured Mike Tomlin’s fruity language towards the Patriots. But Brown apologised on X:

“I let my emotions and genuine excitement get the best of me. I wanted to share that moment with our fans. It was wrong of me to do so against team and NFL policy, and I have apologized to Coach Tomlin and my teammates for my actions.”

Information about any fine on Brown for his live-stream was not made public.

