Puka Nacua Remembers Caitlin Clark on July 4th After Fan’s Adorable Gesture

They don’t get many days off. But when they do, like on the 4th of July, you better believe NFL players make it count. Fireworks weren’t just in the sky this year. They were on social media, too. Tom Brady first posed with the American flag before going off in a yacht somewhere secluded. Then there’s Puka Nacua, draped in stars and stripes. On the 4th of July, the Rams WR celebrated America’s birthday the way any laid-back superstar might, surrounded by kids, blacktop, and backyard hoops.

In an Instagram story that turned heads, Nacua was seen posing next to a young fan wearing a Caitlin Clark T-shirt. But this wasn’t your average summer photo-op. With a patriotic tank top covered in the American flag, ripped jeans, white sneakers, and an American flag tied around his waist, Nacua fully embraced the red, white, and blue vibe. The moment was casual, but the message? Surprisingly loud.

Instead of making the moment about himself, Puka Nacua took a knee next to her and tagged Caitlin Clark directly in the story. No long caption, no explanation, just recognition. It wasn’t flashy, but it hit home for fans of both sports. His young fans also played a game of football before waving goodbyes. In a summer defined by big-name contracts and spotlight moments, this was about something else. Shared respect!

The visual contrast, Nacua’s bold American flag fit next to a kid wearing the biggest name in women’s college basketball, created a striking, unplanned harmony. It was an unspoken nod to the idea that inspiration doesn’t just run one direction. Sometimes, the pros recognize greatness in the stands, too. On a day meant for celebrating freedom and community, Nacua’s low-key moment became a snapshot of sports culture done right.

While he is endorsing those who have already made a name for themselves, the Rams WR is also trying to make a space for himself.

Puka Nacua changes jersey number

Puka Nacua is heading into the 2025 NFL season with a new jersey number and a deeper meaning behind it. Earlier this offseason, Nacua changed his number from 17 to 12, a move that initially drew attention due to the arrival of star wideout Davante Adams. While some speculated the change was to accommodate the veteran receiver, Nacua later clarified that the number switch was entirely personal and rooted in family.

In an interview, Nacua revealed the heartfelt reason for his decision, honoring his siblings. “I’ve had the blessing of watching my brothers compete at the highest level,” he said. “They always wore number 12. I saw how much it meant to them, and now it’s my chance to carry on that tradition.” For Nacua, wearing the number isn’t just symbolic, it’s about carrying his family’s support onto the field every Sunday.

Nacua’s strong emotional connection to his jersey number hasn’t gone unnoticed. In a recent CBS Sports ranking of the NFL’s best players by jersey number (0–99), Cody Benjamin named Nacua as the top player currently wearing No. 12. That’s a major recognition, especially considering the number’s association with legendary quarterback Tom Brady, which often discourages other players, especially QBs, from wearing it.

The number change might also signal a turning point in Nacua’s career. With Cooper Kupp no longer on the roster, and Matthew Stafford returning healthy, Nacua is expected to become an even bigger part of the Rams‘ offense. Add Davante Adams to the mix, and defenses will have to split focus.

Puka Nacua has already proven his worth as one of the league’s top young receivers, and now he enters 2025 with an even stronger identity, both on and off the field. It’s not about legacy chasing or brand-building. It’s about family, faith, and honoring those who paved the way before him.