Puka Nacua’s Brother Samson Gets Final Verdict on Ongoing Lawsuit After Reportedly Stealing Adou Thiero’s Car

ByAkshay Kapoor

Jan 15, 2026 | 7:36 PM EST

Link Copied!
Imago

Imago

The Los Angeles Rams are currently preparing themselves for the upcoming divisional round clash. Amid the intensity of competition, wide receiver Puka Nacua’s brother found himself under accusations of being involved in a theft against the Los Angeles Lakers’ forward Adou Thiero. However, the latest judgement unveiled that the first-team All-time pro receiver’s brother won’t be charged for the accusations, as he came up with a considerable explanation.

“[Samson Nacua] believed the vehicle was his brother’s since his brother has the exact same model vehicle (only a year or two older) and the same color,” the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department told TMZ.com. “The case was submitted for reject. The victim does not wish to prosecute as well.”

This is a developing story….!

