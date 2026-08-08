“Put Me on a Contender”: Free Agent Von Miller Sends Strong Message to 32 NFL Teams After Regretting Commanders Move

Last season, linebacker Von Miller admitted that he “obviously picked the wrong team” when he chose to play for the Washington Commanders instead of the Seattle Seahawks. However, as Miller searches for a new team this season, he is now advertising his skills for all 32 teams in the league.

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“Put me on a contender, 15 -20 snaps a game, I’m 12-15 sacks easy. No cizzy,” Miller wrote on his Instagram Reel, which showed him working out intensely for the upcoming season. “I can roll out the bed and get 8 sacks gang… STILL 🥱.”

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Miller has been in the league for 15 seasons, and besides one season with the Buffalo Bills in 2023, he has recorded four or more sacks every year.

He also ranks among NFL’s all-time sack leaders with 138.5. Even at 37, the veteran linebacker believes he still has what the league defenses need.

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Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 04: Washington Commanders linebacker Von Miller 24 enters the field before the game between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles on January 04, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Commanders at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104141

Until now, Miller has hinted at a potential return to the Denver Broncos, the team that drafted him No. 2 overall in 2011. He has said that it would be “great to be a Dallas Cowboy.” Miller also appeared to hint at a return to the Buffalo Bills after posting an Instagram story featuring a Bills hat with the caption, “Unfinished Business.”

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“I’m definitely going to play for sure. I just need three sacks. Three sacks to get up into to be tied with top five. So, another season like I had last year, it doesn’t even have to be that good, but just three sacks in 17 games, I can roll out to bed and do that,” Miller said on SiriusXM’s 89 with Steve Smith and James Palmer.

One of the main reasons the 37-year-old wants to play another season is the NFL’s all-time sack record. Miller currently shares ninth place on the all-time list with former Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware, who also finished his career with 138.5 sacks.

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Miller needs three more sacks to reach 141.5 and tie Hall of Fame linebacker Michael Strahan for sixth place on the all-time list. Reaching that milestone would further strengthen his legacy as one of the most productive pass rushers in NFL history.

For now, Miller is focused on moving higher on the all-time sack list. But he also regrets his decision from last year to turn down the Seahawks and join the Commanders. Had he accepted Seattle’s offer, he would have added another major achievement to his accolades: winning three Super Bowls with three different teams.