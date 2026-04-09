Giants QB Russell Wilson Makes Personal Announcement for Miami & New Orleans

Essentials Inside The Story Russell Wilson's future in the NFL remains uncertain

Wilson is yet to sign with any team ahead of the 2026 season

Russell & Ciara's foundation recently made a massive donation

Uncertainty is looming over the former New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson’s future after a turbulent 2025 season. With rookie Jaxson Dart taking the QB1 role after the first three weeks, Wilson’s impact on the field became much less. Since then, the 37-year-old also fell down the pecking order, with Jameis Winston as the QB2. While Wilson is still looking for his next team, the 36-year-old has announced two significant moves outside football.

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“Excited for our new @hqh hotels in New Orleans,” Wilson shared on his Instagram story before adding another story about a new hotel in Miami, with the caption “Fired up about our new spot in Miami.”

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Imago Instagram story shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilso) on April 9, 2026.

Russell Wilson’s announcement about these new hotels in New Orleans and Miami is a result of his investment in Nazarian and HQ Hotels & Residences. The partnership began in January 2025 when Wilson and his wife, Ciara, were named as strategic partners and advisory board members of the brand. As part of this partnership, the Wilsons will play a crucial role in plans to open 50 hotels globally by 2031, 50% of which are planned for the USA.

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Speaking about this partnership, both Russell Wilson and Ciara expressed excitement, as per a press release from January 2025.

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“We are excited to partner & join the HQ Hotels & Residences family. Sam’s career in hospitality speaks for itself, and with HQ Hotels & Residences we will continue to create spaces that inspire, uplift, and bring people together,” Russell said.

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Ciara also presented her take on the partnership: “We are thrilled to join the best-in-class HQ Hotels team to bring this visionary brand to life, and look forward to working with the team to usher in a new era of nightlife and hospitality at these future iconic properties.”

Since this partnership, HQ hotels have signed on a property in Antigua and a separate deal for a location in São Paulo. The power couple also submitted an offer to manage a proposed 24-story, 5-star hotel in Daytona Beach.

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Alongside this hospitality venture, the Wilsons have key investments that include stakes in the Seattle Sounders FC, the Portland Diamond Project, tech ventures like Therabody and VICIS, and the fashion brand The House of LR&C, among others.

While Russell Wilson continues to build a stellar business profile, this hasn’t stopped the Super Bowl-winning quarterback from giving back to the community. Headed into the 2026 offseason as a free agent, Russell Wilson confirmed a massive donation to a cause close to his heart.

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Russell Wilson and Ciara announce $1 million donation in New York

In March 2026, Wilson and Ciara’s Why Not You Foundation announced a $1 million donation for creating a teen center in the West Bronx, New York, for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club.

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“This week we celebrated the grand opening of our new Why Not You Teen Center in the West Bronx, made possible thanks to a collaboration between the @whynotyoufdn, @georgeoliphant, @george2rescue, @silverlining_inc, and @coreydamenjenkins,” Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club shared as a caption for their Instagram post announcing the collaboration.

“During the event, @dangerusswilson and @ciara also surprised club members with the presentation of a $1 million check to Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, marking a significant long-term investment in the 10,000+ young people we serve.”

Russell Wilson joined hands with the George Oliphant-hosted George to the Rescue show to build a brand-new Why Not You Teen Center. The project was designed with the help of Corey Damen Jenkins and SilverLining Inc.

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Throughout his stellar NFL career, Wilson has emerged as one of the most charitable players in the league and has also won the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2021.

While Russell Wilson’s future in the NFL remains under a cloud of doubt, these philanthropic and business ventures highlight how the Seattle Seahawks icon has created a legacy that will be celebrated long after he hangs up his cleats.