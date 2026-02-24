Quarterbacks With the Most to Prove at the 2026 Combine: Carson Beck, Ty Simpson & More

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – JANUARY 19: QB Carson Beck 11 of the Miami Hurricanes throws the ball during the Indiana Hoosiers versus the Miami Hurricanes College Football Playoff National Championship Game Presented by AT&T on January 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon796260119012

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – JANUARY 19: QB Carson Beck 11 of the Miami Hurricanes throws the ball during the Indiana Hoosiers versus the Miami Hurricanes College Football Playoff National Championship Game Presented by AT&T on January 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon796260119012

Essentials Inside The Story Ty Simpson is a former five-star recruit with only one year of starting experience

Garrett Nussmeier is a traditional pocket passer who recently won Senior Bowl MVP

Carson Beck is an experienced six-year college veteran who led Miami to the 2026 National Championship

Fernando Mendoza is set to be the first overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders, but the quarterback class drops off significantly after. The NFL Combine is quickly approaching, and quarterbacks will begin to rise on the board. The NFL combine is the best way for signal callers to improve their draft stock.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ES NFL Draft Insider Tony Pauline went over a couple of his favorite quarterbacks who could improve their draft stock in their newest episode of DraftCast, inspiring this piece.

ADVERTISEMENT

With plenty of QB-needy teams in 2026, which players could improve their draft stock significantly and shoot up draft boards?

ADVERTISEMENT

5. QB Carson Beck, Miami

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Louisville at Miami Oct 17, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck 11 looks for a passing option against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251017_SNV_na2_00154

Miami quarterback Carson Beck has all the things scouts look for in a quarterback prospect. Good size, tons of experience, and a lot of swagger.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

There’s a big knock on Beck for being a six-year college quarterback, but he will only be 23 years old when the season starts. There’s a lot of growth for Beck still. He puts the ball in harm’s way too many times and often loses track of safeties.

Most concerning is an injury suffered to Beck’s throwing arm in 2024. The three-year starter has a noticeable drop-off in his pass velocity since the injury and could drive scouts away.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Can He Improve His Stock?

Beck will get the chance to prove he has recovered fully from his injury and retained all arm strength. Throwing drills will be the key to improving his stock, but Beck could also benefit a lot from face-to-face interviews.

ADVERTISEMENT

With so much experience under his belt, Beck’s mind will be fun for scouts to pick apart. He’s faced the highest level of college football in the SEC and made it all the way to the National Championship in 2026. At still only 23 years old, Beck could rise significantly with a good performance and interviews at the combine.

4. QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Imago LSU’s 19-24 loss to Ole Miss on Sunday put an end to its winning streak. Garrett Nussmeier was at the center of criticism.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier went into the season as the Heisman favorite, but those hopes quickly dwindled as the LSU offense piled bad performance after bad performance and a season-ending injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nussmeier is a traditional pocket passer who won’t make any plays with his legs. Despite weighing a hefty 200 pounds, Nussmeier is considered on the smaller side of quarterbacks, at just 6-foot-1. But it’s his arm talent that is undeniable. The LSU quarterback has displayed the ability to make perfect throws in heavy coverage or hit receivers right on their breaks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nussmeier is already climbing up draft boards after winning Senior Bowl MVP, but what would he have to do to solidify himself as a day two pick?

How Can He Improve His Stock?

It all revolves around his arm. Nussmeier is a classic gunslinger with elite arm strength that will captivate scouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Nussmeier can impress during passing drills, specifically highlighting his arm strength and accuracy, he could be one of the biggest risers throughout the entire draft process.

3. QB Taylen Green, Arkansas

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green is a raw dual-threat archetype. While the NFL has moved towards adding passers who can run, recent misses on quarterbacks such as Anthony Richardson and Trey Lance have caused the league to be more cautious.

But man, does Green have all the tools. At 6-foot-6, Green has high-end arm talent and can make all the big throws. He’s also a big threat as a runner, adding 600+ yards on the ground in each of his seasons at Arkansas.

Where he struggles is in the nuances of the quarterback position. Despite being a four-year starter, Green’s most prominent trait is his athleticism. He still makes too many turnover-worthy plays and head-scratching plays.

How Can He Improve His Stock?

Green will have to show that his athleticism is too good to pass up. Jalen Milroe went in the third-round in last year’s draft because teams are enamoured by what he can do. If Green can test well in the athleticism tests and show off improved accuracy in throwing drills, he’ll likely rise in the draft.

2. QB Drew Allar, Penn State

Imago FILE – Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks to pass against Ohio during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in State College, Pa. Penn State opens their season at home against West Virginia on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar was a projected first-round pick if he had declared for 2025. Instead, he chose to stay in college for one more season, and his draft stock dropped tremendously.

Allar is the prototypical quarterback prospect. He’s 6-foot-5 and has an arm that can make just about any throw. While there wasn’t much spectacular about Allar’s play before his injury in 2025, a season-ending ankle injury knocked down his draft value significantly.

In 2024, Allar threw for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also showed off his ability to make plays with his feet, rushing for 302 yards and 6 touchdowns.

How Can He Improve His Stock?

Allar may not test in many drills due to the injury he suffered four months ago, so his chances of rising are based on two things: interviews and his injury status. The Penn State quarterback’s injury is the elephant in the room, and every team will want to know about it.

If he can show his rehab is on track and he’ll make a full recovery, teams will be more willing to take a chance on him. But if there are any clear setbacks on the injury, teams may not look his way.

1. QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

Imago January 01, 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 in action during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_517 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Alabama’s Ty Simpson is already hearing his name float around as a potential first-round pick. With an impressive combine performance, he could solidify himself as a Day 1 pick.

The biggest knock on Simpson is his lack of experience. The former five-star quarterback waited his turn at Alabama before he finally got his chance to start. In his lone season of starting, Simpson threw for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Despite a lack of experience, Simpson put impressive plays on tape, but it’s what he does presnap that might see him skyrocket up boards. Simpson was immediately granted freedom to set up protections at the line of scrimmage. This is where the one-year starter will shine.

How Can He Improve His Stock?

With only one year as a starter, Simpson has a limited body of work on tape for teams to evaluate. Teams will want to see his throwing mechanics upclose. While I believe his ability to show his footwork and accuracy in front of scouts will be a big benefit to his stock, I think the interviews will be his biggest leap.

Simpson has a high football IQ and protects the football. Earning control of the offense during his first year as a starter is more than just notable.