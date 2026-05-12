“R.I.P”: Prayers Pour In as QB, Who Scored the First Ever Super Bowl Touchdown For Dallas Cowboys, Passes Away at 83

Before the bright lights found Troy Aikman or Dak Prescott, Craig Morton wore the star. He built the foundation of America’s Team. Today, the football family is heartbroken. Morton, the man who threw the Dallas Cowboys‘ first Super Bowl touchdown pass, has left us at 83. The tears and prayers keep coming.

The Dallas Cowboys organization later released a statement offering condolences and paying respect to their former star.

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“We are saddened to learn of Craig’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

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Craig Morton was born in Flint, Michigan, and later graduated from Campbell High School in California. He was a standout tri-sport athlete in high school, earning all-state honors in football, basketball, and baseball. Morton later enrolled at Berkeley, where he played under Marv Levy and assistant coach Bill Walsh for the Golden Bears. Both would later become Pro Football Hall of Fame coaches.

At the time of his graduation, Morton finished with 4,501 passing yards, which became a Pac-8 conference record. He also finished his Bears career owning nearly every major passing record in the school’s history. His collegiate success later led to Morton being enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.

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Morton was selected fifth overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1965 NFL Draft. He eventually took over starting duties in 1969 and later led the Cowboys to Super Bowl V during the 1970 season. Dallas ultimately fell 16-13 to the Baltimore Colts in the big game. Picture the heavy weight on his shoulders in 1970. Even in a painful loss, Morton gave fans a glimmer of pure hope. That touchdown pass became an early landmark in Cowboys Super Bowl history and remains one of the memorable moments of Morton’s career.

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Imago Craig Morton | Credits: X

Morton was then traded to the New York Giants in the middle of the 1974 season. He went on to start a significant number of games for the Giants over the next two years, but struggled to find both personal and team success during his stint with the Big Blue.

He was subsequently traded to the Denver Broncos in 1977 at the age of 34. This ultimately proved to be the most successful stint of Morton’s NFL career. He revived his career in Denver and enjoyed some of his best years late in his playing days.

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Morton won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award and AFC Offensive Player of the Year honors in his first season with the Broncos and led the franchise to its first-ever Super Bowl appearance in the same year in Super Bowl XII. That also led to arguably the defining achievement of his career, as Morton became the first player in NFL history at the time to start a Super Bowl for two different franchises. He was the first QB to win both NFC and AFC conference games as a starter.

The 1981 season, which marked Craig Morton’s 17th year in the NFL and penultimate season overall, proved to be another major highlight. Morton threw for a career-high 3,195 yards and 21 touchdowns at the age of 38. He finished his Broncos career with an extremely impressive 41-23 regular-season record as a starter. This success with the Broncos eventually earned him a place in the franchise’s Ring of Fame. Condolences have now started pouring in from across the professional and college football landscape.

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Fans Pay Tribute to Craig Morton

Even though Morton last played more than four decades ago, fans clearly have not forgotten the impact that he left on the game.

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A California Golden Bears football fan first chimed in, “RIP Craig Morton. Played at Cal and selected by the Cowboys fifth overall in the 1965 NFL Draft. Had a great 18-year NFL career.”

Several Dallas Cowboys fans also chimed in following news of Craig Morton’s passing. “RIP Craig Morton,” one fan wrote. Another added, “A true loss. My most sincere condolences to his family, friends, and teammates.” With another commenter writing, “My condolences to his family and friends.”

One Dallas Cowboys fan’s post perhaps best highlighted Craig Morton’s importance to the franchise’s history and legacy. “R.I.P. Craig Morton, a true Cowboys legend whose grit and talent inspired so many. Praying for peace and comfort for his family during this time.”

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The Denver Broncos also released an official statement following news of Craig Morton’s passing.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Broncos Ring of Fame quarterback Craig Morton, who died Saturday at the age of 83.”

Craig Morton passed away surrounded by loved ones in Mill Valley, California. He leaves behind his wife, Kym, his children, and a deeply grateful football world. From California to Texas and all the way to Denver, the prayers pouring in today show that a true pioneer’s legacy never really fades away. Rest in peace, Craig.