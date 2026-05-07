“I Hate the Number”: Jason Kelce Doesn’t Hold Back Against Chiefs Rookie’s Assigned Jersey Number

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The Kansas City Chiefs ‘ 2026 rookie class was their latest subject of discussion on the New Heights podcast. While there are a lot of good players to look forward to, defensive end R Mason Thomas caught the Kelce brothers’ eyes. The rookie, selected in the second round, is expected to bring a lot of upside to the Chiefs. But Jason Kelce took offense to the number that Thomas is sporting on his chest and back. “I’m not gonna lie, I’m just gonna put it out there — I hate the number,” Kelce said. “For an outside backer, it probably has some value, but for me as an unbiased media member, I don’t like 34. …I hate numbers, but I can tell he chose it, which makes me hate it even more.

“You’re either an ‘equipment guy, give me a number’ kind of guy, or you’re gonna wear a number because you want to honor somebody or because that’s the number for your position.”

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R Mason Thomas wore #34 during the mincamp drills, but he’s actually worn #32 during his college career. We don’t know if there is any sentimental connection behind him going for that number, but Thomas said he picked 34 just because it was the closest to 32. The latter is currently worn by Nick Bolton. Thomas, however, is “open” to other options. But Jason Kelce, being one of the older figures in the league, probably didn’t like how flexible numbering has become.

Historically, the NFL had a

pretty clear rule on how it allocated numbers. Quarterbacks were anywhere between 1 and 19. Linebackers traditionally wore numbers ranging from 40 to 59. Defensive linemen usually wore the 90s. Middle linebackers and outside linebackers wore numbers in the 50s. Edge rushers and defensive ends were commonly associated with numbers between 90 and 99. Running backs and DBs were usually in the 20s-40s.

However, the NFL significantly expanded and relaxed its numbering rules beginning in the early 2020s. This has given players far greater freedom and individuality when choosing jersey numbers. It allowed linebackers to wear numbers ranging from 1 to 79. This makes Thomas’ choice of No. 34 completely acceptable, even if it feels slightly unusual. Moreover, Thomas has dabbled as a running back in the past, so he should get to wear a number in the 30s. There’s a lot to like about him, regardless of what number he wears.

After all, Jason Kelce does “like this guy,” even though he hates numbers.

R Mason Thomas is a ‘Game-Changer’

Travis Kelce is particularly a fan of the fumble recovery attempt Thomas made last year, which ended up injuring his hamstring. But the Chiefs still picked him in the second round, and Travis Kelce “can’t wait” to get on the field and face the talented player.

“The guy is a freak of nature in terms of athleticism and explosiveness. I can’t wait to see how this guy gets after the quarterback,” the star tight end said. “It’s been kind of something that the Chiefs have been looking to get better at…. I think this is going to be a game-changer at the edge position. I know he had a hamstring last year on an unbelievable fumble recovery. So we’ll see him when he gets in the building. I’m sure Spags [Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo] will have a fun time putting him to work, as well.”

Kelce is not wrong. The Chiefs have Chris Jones and George Karlaftis to lead the charge in the defensive line. But someone like Thomas, who hauled in 6.5 sacks in a shortened 2025 season, could be a fresh piece in the depth. Kansas City was able to get only 35 sacks last season, while the highest total is 68 (Denver Broncos). Spagnuolo needed to bolster this front, and he’s got a great pick from the draft for a second-round talent.

Thomas can run fast for a DE. He ran a 4.67 in the 40-yard dash at the Combine, which puts him among the Top 10 finishes in this position. And at 6-2 and 241 pounds, he is a little undersized for a DE. But that speed and ability to create pressure is still something that cannot be ignored. R Mason Thomas brings the best of both worlds at No. 34.