Raheem Morris Announces Kirk Cousins’ Immediate Future With Falcons Amid Exit Rumors

With the Falcons entering mandatory minicamp, there have been a lot of questions circling overhead the roster like, well, Falcons. From trade calls to exit strategies, HC Raheem Morris has been tackling them like a pro. But going forward, veteran QB Kirk Cousins has pulled a move that is shaking up everything people have been discussing ‌his future with the Falcons.

Before the drafts, GM Terry Fontenot had left Kirk Cousins’ prospects up in the air. He wanted to play, but that wasn’t happening with Michael Penix Jr. leading as the clear starter. He wanted to get traded. But as Fontenot put it, “If we get a call, we’ll discuss it. If it makes sense and it’s going to help this team, we’ll do it. If not, we won’t.” While the trade rumors are still up in the air, Kirk Cousins is not waiting for a team to come and sweep him away. He’s showing up where no one expected him to.

As per a post on X by Tori McElhaney, Kirk Cousins has shown up again, ready to tell everyone where he belongs. As McElhaney writes, “Raheem Morris confirms Kirk Cousins is at the Falcons’ mandatory minicamp.” Back when the trade talks had hit a fever pitch, Kirk Cousins had showed up to camp and started throwing passes to the boys, flipping the script entirely. But as the voluntary OTAs started, his absence felt like a clear sign of going away. So when the mandatory minicamp rolled around this time, he changed the narrative around him once again. But does it mean that he is competing for the QB1 spot against Michael Penix Jr.? Or does it hint that he has accepted his role as a backup and is now waiting for a chance to play? Coach Raheem Morris has the answer to those questions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

As coach Raheem Morris put it, “I’m really comfortable with Kirk because of who he is… He’s going to go out and do whatever it takes for us to help this football team as long as he’s with us, and he’s with us. It’s been a less dramatic situation than it has been from an outside-of-the-building standpoint.” But with Cousins showing up for camp, it also looked like he’s gunning for the QB1 throne against the team’s expectations. But once again, Morris has set those worries to rest once and for all. As Morris discussed Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins, he said, “Kirk is not in the business of disrupting Michael Penix. Kirk has a great appreciation for the player Michael is. He has a great appreciation for the person that he is. I don’t have worries about those things.”

So, all’s well in the Falcons’ building for now. As for Kirk Cousins, he’s showing up as a backup behind Penix Jr.. And it looks like Cousins is here to stay after all. But is an exit game really out of the question for a veteran QB who wants to play under center?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kirk Cousins’ possible Atlanta exit

For a long time, it looked like Kirk Cousins had a place to go. But the draft came and went, QBs were chosen to develop under the pros. The Steelers seemed like the perfect place that needed a veteran QB to lead them to the playoffs at least. But that window of opportunity has also closed with Aaron Rodgers signing a one-year deal in Steel City. While it looks like there’s no other place to go for Cousins, that might still not be the case. The Falcons are well known to be rather difficult in the trade market. For Kirk Cousins, they want the signing team to take up $20 million of his guaranteed salary this season, and there are also reports of them wanting a draft pick to sweeten the pot. But will that happen?

via Imago Sep 8, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) looks to throw against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As Tom Pelissero put it recently, “We’ll be talking about Kirk Cousins a lot once injuries inevitably hit that position. But we really now are into territory with Aaron Rodgers agreeing with the Steelers where Kirk Cousins might be the Falcons backup unless and until an opportunity arises through injury or otherwise for him to actually step in the lineup and play football for the Falcons again.” Every time a QB gets injured and the teams look around, Cousins could become the plan of action. And as we go deeper into the offseason, with minicamps running with breakneck intensity, Cousins remains Atlanta’s strongest bargaining chip.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Kirk Cousins has family in Atlanta. He knows the city, the players and the playbook. Even if a trade opportunity does emerge to tempt the Falcons front office, Cousins may not want to go. As Pelissero put it, “Kirk Cousins’ own experience would tell you that that might not be an instantaneous yes.” So, for now, Kirk Cousins is showing up, and trying to help the team that has sidelined him. If by chance an injury sidelines Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons will have a guy ready with the playbook to take over in his spot. Do you think Penix will end up staying as the backup, or eventually move to a new franchise if given the chance?