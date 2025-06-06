Raheem Morris Faces Key Roster Decision for Falcons’ Star Amid Injury Concerns

A wave of confidence is hitting Atlanta this spring. Understandably. With Raheem Morris now at the helm, and Kirk Cousins brought in to provide the quarterback consistency the Atlanta Falcons have long needed, they finally seem to have a direction. Saying their roster is perfect would be an overstatement. But in a division that is more wide open than it has been in the last decade, they are going at it hard. However, there is a lingering question for Morris that could make or break Atlanta’s season.

The OTAs are underway, and there is an absence that is starting to raise eyebrows. This is a team that needs to build momentum from scratch. And a missing piece this early in the puzzle? It completely shakes up the dynamic. It is a missing piece that is more critical than most are letting on. An absence that has forced Raheem Morris to reconsider his Atlanta future. The case of TE Kyle Pitts.

We cannot understate Pitts’ quality. Standing 6’6”, he’s a matchup nightmare who can stretch defences from almost anywhere on the field. But now entering his fourth season, it’s clear things haven’t been smooth sailing. Aside from a standout rookie year, injuries and inconsistent play have held him back. The Falcons did pick up his fifth-year option, but with several trade offers reportedly on the table, this offseason could be a turning point for both Pitts and the team. A new injury concern has only added doubts to his Atlanta future. Not just that. As per NFL rumors, the Falcons have had multiple trade inquiries on Kyle Pitts.

“Extremely cautious with Kyle right now and what he’s got going on,” Morris remarked. “Obviously, don’t talk about injuries this time of year, but definitely being cautious with him, so you won’t see him. He’s been here, he’s done such a great job. He’s been in every single thing that we’ve done other than the field, and he’s been absolutely outstanding to be around.” All that noise around him, but Morris made sure his words didn’t add to that noise.

Though with Kirk Cousins now under centre and a promising young core around him, the Falcons seem like a team ready to make some noise in the NFC South. However, there’s still one big question hanging over this offence: What’s the deal with Kyle Pitts? Can he finally stay healthy? Can he get back to being that dynamic, game-breaking weapon we saw in Year 1? And if not, how long can Atlanta afford to wait before making a tough call?

Kyle Pitts’ injury concern is a familiar story

Pitts has been diagnosed with a soft tissue injury, as per reports. It’s a rather persistent issue that has kept him off the pitch for voluntary OTAs. Head coach Raheem Morris claimed that the Falcons have decided to keep him out of physical drills, but he would still be a constant part of team meetings and walkthroughs.

These injuries aren’t new to Pitts. They’re rather familiar. Falcons’ fans would know. Remember 2022? When a torn MCL ended his season. And while he was ‘technically’ healthy last season, he could never get back to that burst of pace that separated him from the rest as a rookie. Can he find that again? It’s not looking positive right now. And his numbers from last season are a testament to that. He finished the season with 47 receptions for 602 yards with four TD catches. For the tight-end that he is, the numbers simply do not add to his case.

No, it’s not just Pitts who is facing the pressure. Raheem Morris is now responsible for making this young roster reach its ceiling. Atlanta is no more in the rebuilding phase. Cousins calling the plays, Bijan Robinson right behind him, and Drake London stretching the field, the potential of their offence cannot be wasted. But for the pieces to fit together, Pitts needs to be there. He needs to show up.

Morris is taking things slow for now. In early June, that is fair. He knows rushing Pitts back would worsen things. All he can do right now is sit back and see what happens with Pitts. But when it’s late in the summer and training camp comes up, things would be very different. Decisions would have to be made.

If Pitts still isn’t ready to go by then, Morris might be forced to consider the trade offers on the table. It’s all about whether or not Atlanta can rely on Pitts in the long run. If Morris believes they can’t, we might not see Kyle Pitts in Atlanta colours this season.