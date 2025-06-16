Raheem Morris to Sign 2x Pro Bowler After Falcons Rookie’s Absence From OTAs

With Raheem Morris at the helm for the Atlanta Falcons, the expectations are rising fast, and the gears are shifting. The fanbase is hoping for something more than just “maybe next year.” But beneath the surface of the flashy draft picks and coaching optimism, the Falcons are planning to make a move that is… a slap in the face to a certain rookie.

When the offseason doesn’t exactly go to plan, and the players that were expected to be there aren’t, some coaches adjust. They play it off, thinking they’ll be there when it matters. Others? They go, “If you’re not here in the OTAs, then I cannot rely on you during the season either.” Raheem Morris falls in the latter category. And he’s about to make a big move.

As per rumors, Atlanta is preparing to move for 2× Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander, a move that would add credibility to a developing secondary. And if it goes through, it won’t just be a splash; it will be a statement. It would hint at the fact that Raheem Morris is both reacting to and anticipating the current cracks in his defense.

Alex isn’t just a name, he’s a tone setter. After spending pretty much his entire career in Green Bay, the 28-year-old will be bringing his lockdown mentality to the Falcons—something their defense desperately needs. Even in a slightly ‘down year’ by his standards, he allowed just a 67.3 passer rating when targeted last year. That’s Clamp City. With seven career interceptions, 60 pass breakups, and two Pro Bowl nods, he won’t be here to babysit a rebuilt; he will be here to lead a charge.

His numbers last season might not have matched the bar he set for himself in 2023 or 2022, when he had a 94.5 PFF coverage grade. But don’t get it twisted, Jaire still had receivers second-guessing their routes. And now, when Atlanta lacks veteran voices behind A.J. Terrell, this move could be fruitful.

But more than stats or structure, or even experience, this move will be about leadership. Morris has time and again emphasized the importance of leadership in his system. “I want my team to play with poise, finish with force, and compete every day like it’s Sunday.” And Alex fits that mold perfectly. It was the defensive struggles that haunted Atlanta late in the season last year. This signing is rather overdue.

As ESPN’s Matt Bowen once remarked, “When Alexander is healthy, he changes the math for your defense. He shrinks, throwing windows and takes away an entire side of the field.” This is exactly what Morris is chasing. So what exactly made Morris pursue Alex?

Raheem Morris Sends a Message as Trice Sits Out

While this chase feels like a statement of intent by Morris, it’s also a response to a harsh, developing reality: Bralen Trice hasn’t been able to take the next step. Not because of a lack of effort, but circumstances. Cruel circumstances.

The 2023 third-round pick out of Washington was expected to be one of the standout names this offseason. With the Huskies, he was one of the best (arguably the best) pass rushers in his last two seasons in College Football. He put up back-to-back seasons with 70+ pressures, and it didn’t happen by accident. The man terrorized the backfield in the FBS, racking up 18 career sacks and earning that “sleeper pick” buzz heading into his rookie year with Atlanta. The only thing that could’ve gotten in his way was injuries. And that’s exactly what happened.

He tore his ACLs during last year’s pre-season and has been out ever since. Fans hoped he would have recovered for this offseason, but that didn’t happen. “He is at the point where he’s out there with our PT, I don’t want to misstep with my words. He is with him most of the time. He’s doing a couple things on the side. He’s doing a lot of the running things. But definitely not at the ‘full’ category yet if we were doing some of those things. So he’s working his way back,” Morris said.

The reason behind the injury sometimes fades away in the background when the season approaches. And the fact of the matter is, Trice is not here—the Falcons can’t afford to wait. The NFC South is wider than it has ever been, and Morris wants instant impact. Alexander’s signing isn’t necessarily a knock on Trice’s potential—it might just be an insurance policy and guaranteed rewards.

There’s still time. If Trice is healthy come training camp, the opportunity is still there. But if the move materializes, his runway got a lot shorter. When a two-time Pro Bowler enters the building, the bar becomes higher than it’s ever been. As for Trice, it’s about proving he belongs in the room that suddenly expects a lot more.

