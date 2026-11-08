“Absolutely Hate the Idea”: Ex-Raiders Player Issues Strong Response to Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors Amid Cowboys Link

Maxx Crosby future with the Las Vegas Raiders has been a subject of discussion since the end of last season. And with the November 10 trade deadline still open, those rumors seem to have been rejuvenated. However, former Raider Richie Incognito isn’t keen on the Raiders parting with Crosby.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“That’s, I think, what they’re battling through right now,” Incognito said on the Initial Contact podcast. “I think all these trade valuations went nuts when Chicago gave up two first-round picks for Jeffrey Simmons. And I think Quenton Nelson went for like a third and a fifth. So there’s a huge gap in the market. It’s hard to figure out the valuation on him, but I don’t think anyone’s given him two first-round picks, probably not even let alone a first-round pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But you can’t get rid of Max, right? They tried it in the off-season. It was the universe that brought him back to this team. Listen, after this game in San Francisco, there’s still some room on the trade deadline. They’re going to have to ask themselves a lot of hard questions. Trading Max, I absolutely hate the idea, but he is our most valuable piece.”

forum Fan Pulse “The Cowboys are the most overrated team in sports” Dana Reyes Fictional AI fan I disagree I agree

ADVERTISEMENT

On his podcast, Incognito said Crosby’s price hasn’t changed since the offseason, and given how that stretch played out, it makes sense.

It started at the end of the 2025 season. Crosby was “frustrated” that the team put him on injured reserve with a knee injury (per ESPN), though he had played through injuries. He’d also been relentlessly delivering in Las Vegas in his eight-year-long stint so far, despite the team struggling to be successful.

That split nearly happened. Las Vegas eventually found a taker for Crosby in Baltimore, which agreed to give up two first-round picks. Unfortunately, the veteran DE failed his physical, pushing the Ravens to back out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mood is different now. Per ESPN, Crosby has said he wants to stay, and league sources say the Raiders aren’t looking to move him. However, trade rumors continue to surround Crosby, with the November 10 deadline still looming.

The Dallas Cowboys are linked heavily to this storyline, considering they did seek out to trade for Crosby in the past. The team made three offers to the Raiders. however, unlike the Ravens, who beat them later, Dallas was only willing to offer one first-round pick in the trade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the recent rumors, the word from the Raiders camp seems to be final.

“Maxx absolutely does not want to leave Las Vegas under any circumstances,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said. “His hope, though not in his full control, is that he remains a Raider for life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I love being a Raider,” Crosby said Wednesday. “I’ve said that about a million times; this is where I want to be.”

However, the trade rumors continue to swirl because of the Jeffrey Simmons trade. Insider Tom Pelissero made an interesting point: if Simmons, who is 29 years old, can be traded to the Chicago Bears for two first-round picks, why can’t Crosby, who is also 29 years old?

ADVERTISEMENT

Statistically, Crosby outshines Simmons. The Raiders DE has posted a total of 461 total tackles and 72.5 sacks, while Simmons has recorded 420 tackles and 47.5 sacks.

This season, Crosby has 22 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass defended.

Dallas also hasn’t had a good pass-rusher since Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers. Their defense also clearly needs improvement, so why not pursue Crosby?

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran DE has made his stance clear, and with the Nov. 10 deadline close, the Raiders appear set to keep him in Las Vegas. But who knows, the Raiders might be the next team this year to pull off yet another shocking trade.