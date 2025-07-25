After Losing $35M, Released Veteran Takes Strong Action Against Tom Brady’s Raiders

When a team pays an athlete the big bucks, they expect more than a mantlepiece. And now nobody knows it better than this 29-year-old former-Raiders DT. The 2024 draft pick was slated to be a significant piece of Las Vegas’ defense, holding down the fort alongside Maxx Crosby. But Tom Brady’s Raiders are being bold in rolling the dice. After all, Christian Wilkins played in only five games last season. He recorded 2 sacks and 17 tackles. That stat line just did not cut it, at least not enough to spark more patience or confidence.

Just last year, the Raiders signed left tackle Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million contract. The deal guaranteed $57.5 million at signing. Another $27.25 million was set to become fully guaranteed in March 2025. However, Wilkins’ momentum stalled early. He suffered a Jones fracture in Week 5 against the Broncos and missed the rest of the season. On Friday, the Raiders placed him on the physically unable to perform list. He was expected to sit out the remainder of training camp in Henderson, Nevada, with hopes of returning before preseason kicks off on August 7.

But then the situation took a dramatic turn. The Raiders released a formal statement announcing Wilkins’ release. “We have decided that it is in the best interests of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins, and he has been informed of his release from the team. This franchise has a Commitment to Excellence on and off the field. With no clear path or plan for future return to play from Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season.”

If the team was willing to gamble on him, it could have gone either way. While injury-related absence can lead to a deduction in pay, as it did in the case of Trevon Diggs, a complete voiding of a contract is almost unheard of. The statement left more questions than answers. And according to insider Ian Rapoport, the move followed Wilkins’ refusal to undergo a second surgery, requested by the team, to potentially avoid further time off this season. The Raiders knew the stakes. But did they truly understand the risk?

The financial fallout would have been serious. If Wilkins had not shown up this season, it would have resulted in a cap charge of $17.925 million in 2025. An additional $55.025 million will hit the books in 2026. But the front office went a different route; they voided Wilkins’ contract, and as a result, he lost $35.2 million ($8 million for this year, $27.25 million for next year). This decision shocked many, as fully guaranteed contracts are supposed to prevent players from losing out on money in situations exactly like this. Wilkins had a 50-day window starting June 4 to request NFLPA action, and the union filed his grievance on Thursday, the final eligible day. In an X post, Adam Schefter broke down the financial legal mess that is about to follow, beginning with a somber “The grievance was filed this morning. A legal battle awaits.”

What’s interesting is that head coach Pete Carroll had just said earlier in the week, “It’s still uncertain. We sort of have to wait it out.” The sudden shift from waiting to outright release has triggered legal action. Wilkins has filed a grievance through the NFLPA. The front office’s decision to move on so abruptly sends a strong message. There’s a revolution on in Las Vegas.

Just days earlier, the Raiders added a former Falcons wide receiver to their unit. This signals a major shift. Carroll seems eager to overhaul the roster before Week 1. His bold approach follows a dismal 2024 season for the Raiders‘ wideouts, who ranked near the bottom across key categories.

Pete Carroll is not afraid of shaking things up

The Raiders made an aggressive statement this week, executing a rare mid-camp double switch at wide receiver. Zakhari Franklin and Key’Shawn Smith were cut from the roster. In their place, Seth Williams and Phillip Dorsett II were brought in. For fans expecting a slow July, the move came out of nowhere. But head coach Pete Carroll made his intent clear. It might look like panic to some, but Carroll is simply setting the tone early.

Phillip Dorsett, a former first-round pick and Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, joins Las Vegas fresh off the Falcons’ practice squad. He did not play a single snap last season. Dorsett had signed a futures deal with Atlanta but was cut in May to make space for linebacker Caleb Johnson. His signing marks a return to the Raiders and reunites him with Carroll, who has coached him before.

Last year’s wide receiver corps never found a rhythm. Jakobi Meyers quietly turned in a solid campaign with 1,027 yards on 87 catches. But beyond him, production dried up fast. Tre Tucker showed flashes but could not stay reliable. Both Franklin and Smith failed to leave a mark on the field. Their lack of impact made the offense one-dimensional and easy to read.

The Raiders finished 26th in total passing yards last season. They ranked among the worst in yards after catch. Quarterback Gardner Minshew averaged just 223.4 passing yards per game. A key issue was separation. The receivers struggled to stretch the field and move the chains in key moments. That lack of explosiveness stalled drives and limited play-calling options.

By making these moves early in camp, Pete Carroll is patching up some major issues, such as the DL and WR troubles, hoping to take a step forward from last season’s blunders. Where better than Las Vegas to take a few risks and make a few gambles?