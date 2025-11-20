Aidan O’Connell Is Ready to Risk It All For Raiders as Geno Smith Erupts

After losing to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, the Las Vegas Raiders continue their disappointing 2025-26 season, sitting fourth in the AFC West. But with a new week, Vegas has a new opportunity to get things back on track and salvage some positives. In that spirit, the Raiders have reactivated backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who is roaring to risk it all against the Cleveland Browns.

“Whatever they ask me to do, I’m going to do. I definitely think going to continue what I’ve been doing again,” said O’Connell in a presser after the Raiders’ Wednesday practice.

Aidan O’Connell was placed on injured reserve in late August after suffering a right wrist injury sustained in the preseason.

After being drafted by the Raiders in the 2023 NFL draft, O’Connell has appeared in 20 games (17 starts) and totaled 3,830 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, predominantly as a backup.

Alongside this positive attitude, Aidan O’Connell has also been a helping hand for Geno Smith and Kenny Pickett so far through the season.

“I was with the QBs basically through every meeting. But all the stuff throughout the week, I have tried to be as present as possible. So I can help those guys continue with the game plan and get my insight.”

Despite Aidan O’Connell’s optimism, things haven’t been great for the Raiders’ QB1 Geno Smith, who had a massive outburst after the 33-16 defeat against the Cowboys.

How did Geno Smith react to the loss against Dallas?

With the Las Vegas Raiders falling to a 2-8 record, starting quarterback Geno Smith was extremely frustrated with himself as he addressed the media after the team’s Monday practice. And rightly so, Smith completed 27 of 42 passes for 238 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He also ran four times for 14 yards.

“I know we got a lot of Monday morning quarterbacks who like to watch film and take screenshots and see where guys are open,” Geno Smith remarked. “So, I’m sure you guys will see where the guys were open. For me, again, I just got to play better. And I keep saying this, man. If something don’t look right out there, blame it on me.”

After that, he doubled down.

“If it don’t look right, blame it on me. That’s all you can do. Blame it on me. If your kids mess up at school, blame it on me. Car breaks down, going to work, blame it on me.”

While Smith may have wanted to address the offense’s ineptitude, the statement felt a bit insincere to fans.

Now, with the lowly Cleveland Browns up next on the schedule, Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders have the opportunity to find a win and ensure they have a strong finish to the season. Probably, that will show the accountability he meant!