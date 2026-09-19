American Country Singer Orville Peck Reveals Intimate Moment With Raiders Star in Latest Release

Singer Orville Peck, who is known for his fringed cowboy mask, announced his 4th studio album, a 13-track project, ‘Mule,’ released on September 18, 2026. It was recorded at Neon Cross Studio in Nashville alongside producer Jay Joyce. The album included a song that revealed secrets about an anonymous Las Vegas Raiders player.

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In his new track, “Ring the Bell,” the country star announced that he had once been intimate with an unnamed Las Vegas Raiders player.

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The track features the lyrics: “I love The Lakers, The Mets, and The Longhorns. Made out with a guy on The Raiders, I’ve seen him on TV. But the only sport I know how to play is staying up till half past three.”

Peck confirmed to Variety’s Marc Malkin that the hookup actually happened in real life. However, he made sure to check in with the player beforehand, prior to the release of his album and recording the song.

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“I’m going to preface this by saying that I did receive permission to sing that lyric from the subject in question, and he was very thrilled. I told him, ‘Look, I’m gonna keep it sort of ambiguous and mysterious, but I would like to include this in this song.’ He was very, very honored,” Peck said.

“I would never have done it if it were somebody who was hiding or fearful of it coming out. This person would have probably allowed me to say their name if I wanted, but I didn’t think it was necessary. People can use their own common sense and discovery to try to figure out who it may be, but that’s all I’ll say.”

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The country singer chose not to name the NFL player and left it up to fans to figure it out for themselves. That being said, Peck just brought the new album to life at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre earlier this month. He admitted having to hold back tears because the songs come from such deep wounds.

“Even in rehearsals, I could barely make it through some of the songs,” Peck added. “These are very deep wounds. What better therapy is there than getting up and being able to express these songs? Then there are people listening and relating, and they’re sharing their pain. It’s a spiritual experience.”

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Mule is a deeply personal album that covers a transformative year of self-discovery and healing for Peck. Moving away from his usual mysterious cowboy persona, Peck uses the project to honestly reflect on his struggles with mental health and substance abuse, his time in rehab, and his sobriety journey.

It’s named after an animal that’s half donkey, half horse, and known for carrying heavy burdens. The tracks are said to capture the process of letting go of past hardships, stripping away emotional masks, and rebuilding a healthier life from the ground up.