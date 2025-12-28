Even with their playoff hopes gone, the Las Vegas Raiders continue to tweak the roster ahead of their Week 17 matchup. Star DE Maxx Crosby, who battled through a knee injury for much of the season, has now been placed on injured reserve. And as Crosby begins his recovery, the Raiders wasted little time in announcing the move to replace him.

According to the latest report, the Raiders have signed defensive end Jahfari Harvey to the active roster. On the offensive side of the team, they have also elevated the running back Chris Collier and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett from the practice squad.

Harvey went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft and later signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent. They waived him off the practice squad earlier, too. Almost ten days ago, they elevated him to the active roster before waiving him and signing him back to the practice squad.

Overall, in his five-year college career, he played 64 games and recorded 130 tackles (70 solo), 18 sacks, one interception return for a touchdown, four passes defended, and two fumble recoveries. But he hasn’t played a single NFL game. The rookie is no match for the veteran Raiders player, Maxx Crosby.

With losses piling up in the season, the Raiders have played their 23rd season without a playoff berth. Amid the tensions, there are talks of a potential trade of the defensive end. The Raiders will review their financial data and roster summary after the season.

Maxx Crosby on injured reserve (IR)

Earlier this season, the Raiders signed a three-year $106.5 million contract extension with $91.5 million guaranteed and an average salary of $35.5 million per year. But he injured his knee in the Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. While the defensive end kept playing, head coach Pete Carroll decided to rest him for the remaining two games of the season.

There have been talks of some tension between the player and the coach. It stemmed from Crosby’s interview when he said that he didn’t care about getting the number one pick in the next year’s draft. He even went back home after the Raiders told him about the decision. But Carroll assured reporters that their bonding was still great, and he talked to Crosby “four times” that day.

Crosby has missed the season finale for consecutive seasons now. He doesn’t like missing time, but the injuries have played spoilsport. Some analysts believe that Maxx Cosby needs to undergo knee surgery. While the tensions are ongoing, trade rumors are also coming up.

If the Raiders trade him before June 1, they will suffer only a $5.1 million loss in dead money. But it will also open up $30 million in cap savings. During the entire season, the team and the player have expressed willingness to play for each other. It looks highly unlikely that they would trade their best defensive player.

It will be interesting to see how both sides handle the rumors in the future. Maxx Crosby isn’t happy with the way things are shaping up.