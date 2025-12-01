Antonio Pierce Tells Raiders Fans What They Don’t Want to Hear as Geno Smith Confirms Who to Blame

Essentials Inside The Story Has Antonio Pierce given up?

The Raiders fell short once again, marking thier sixth consecutive loss

The Las Vegas Raiders walked out of SoFi Stadium with another loss, their sixth in a row, after a 31-14 beatdown from the Chargers. Meanwhile, former head coach Antonio Pierce did not sugarcoat a thing. Instead, he pushed a tough message that landed harder than the score did.

The NFL on CBS shared a clip with the question, “Good things are going to happen soon for the Raiders?” But according to Pierce, that hope is nowhere close.

“Fan base is upset… I don’t have no confidence. I thought about all seasons. They might need decades to fix this.”

After that, Pierce also made it clear that the coaching shuffle changed nothing.

He said, “One and done…one and done. Is there another coach gone? Is there another coordinator?”

And honestly, the evidence was there. Las Vegas moved from Chip Kelly to Greg Olson for play calling, but the outcome looked the same. The roster could not hold up, and it showed fast. The Chargers ran for almost 200 yards, while the silver and black managed only 31. That gap said plenty about why Antonio Pierce sounded so grim.

Even with a few moments where the offense looked cleaner, the Raiders never gave the Chargers a real scare. In fact, the time of the possession battle turned into another problem. The Chargers held the ball for almost 12 more minutes, which drained a defense that already runs on fumes. When you let another team control the pace that long, you wait for trouble. And again, trouble found Las Vegas.

While Pierce pointed to a long road ahead, quarterback Geno Smith looked inward, identifying exactly where the accountability for the team’s struggles must begin.

Geno Smith wants the team to take responsibility

Geno Smith had already taken 20 sacks in the three games before this one, and the Chargers added more pain to that total. They sacked him five times, and Tuli Tuipulotu led the Bolts with two. Every time the silver and black tried to build a rhythm, another sack ended the drive. It became the one thing Las Vegas could not shake inside SoFi Stadium.

Then, the problems only grew clearer once the game settled. Sometimes Smith held the ball too long. Other times, the offensive line let the rush crash through untouched. Either way, Sin City saw the pocket collapse far too often. So after the loss, Smith did not dance around it.

“We all just got to play better. I got to play a lot better. I got to be better for the guys. That’s really it. I got to be more consistent. I got to be more consistent down and down.”

His message showed he knew exactly where the accountability needed to start. And the struggles on third down told the same story. The Chargers kept moving the ball with ease, while the Raiders kept stalling. They went two for eight on third down, and most of that failure came from those sacks. Every stop drained momentum, and every stalled drive pushed them further behind.

Now, the bigger picture looks worse. The Raiders cannot run the ball, cannot keep defenses off the field, and cannot stop their losing spiral. They have dropped six straight and 10 of their last 11. At this point, the 2025 Raiders look like a step backward from the group Antonio Pierce coached last season. And for Raider Nation, that reality is harder to hear than anything said on camera.