Ashton Jeanty Explains Importance of Raiders’ No. 1 Overall Draft Pick Amid Fernando Mendoza Links

Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty knows just how important the No. 1 overall pick could be for the Las Vegas Raiders. Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza is widely expected to be the first player taken. Considering that the Raiders are holding the top selection for the first time since 2007, Jeanty expects the front office to capitalize on the opportunity.

“That type of pick can change an organization, so I was praying we’d make the right pick.” Ashton Jeanty said when Nick Walters of KTNV asked his thoughts on the first overall pick.

The Raiders passed on quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart at No. 6 last year to bring in running back Ashton Jeanty. That said, the team has no choice but to draft a quarterback in the 2026 draft, considering Geno Smith is out without any available updates on his return.

Further, when Jeanty was asked about the pick being a QB like Fernando Mendoza, he added, “No thoughts, man. I know they’ll pick whoever they pick. No comment.”

Owning the top spot in the draft is a big silver lining for the Raiders after the season they’ve had. They now control the draft and have plenty of options. For Mendoza, in particular, there’s some debate about whether he deserves the top pick or if other quarterbacks could challenge him for the No. 1 spot. But as of late, he is seemingly the safest choice.

And it’s easy to see why.

The 2025 Heisman Trophy winner offers a rare combination of poise and production. He has posted a passing grade of over 70 even when facing pressure, along with top marks on both intermediate and deep throws. The Miami native has thrown for 3,172 yards and 36 touchdowns this season. He also rushed for 256 yards and six more scores.

After already having two promising young players in tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty, if the Raiders land Fernando Mendoza, the three could form one of the league’s next elite offensive trios.

As for Geno Smith, he is under contract through 2027. However, it’s unlikely the Raiders will rely on him as their unquestioned starter next season, especially if they bring in a partially or completely new coaching staff. The draft offers the Raiders a chance to start fresh at quarterback if they want. They haven’t picked a quarterback in the first round since selecting JaMarcus Russell first overall in 2007.

While Ashton Jeanty chose not to comment on the Raiders potentially bringing in Mendoza as a quarterback, he did, however, speak about the challenges he has faced so far and how those experiences have helped shape him as a player.

Ashton Jeanty reflects on the adversity he faced during his first NFL season.

The former No. 6 overall pick finished just 25 yards shy of 1,000 rushing yards. Yet, he turned in a historic season by setting a franchise rookie record with over 1,300 total yards from scrimmage. With that, he surpassed the record previously held by Josh Jacobs. Despite recording impressive numbers, he sounded a bit down while speaking with reporters after the Raiders’ season finale in a 14-12 win over the Chiefs.

“I feel like I learned a lot about myself in the face of adversity. To come here and be pretty bad, big switch—but being able to handle it. Just continue to be great.”

After the season finale, even the now-former head coach, Pete Carroll, opened up about Ashton Jeanty’s impact.

“I thought he had a great year. I think he maximized the opportunities that he had… It just shows you, not just the toughness, but the endurance, too.”

As per Carroll, Jeanty’s steady play stood out late in the season, when most players started to wear down. The Raiders are heading into a crucial offseason with the top draft pick in hand. Amid all the uncertainty around that, at least Jeanty has already shown that he deserves to be a key part of the team’s future.