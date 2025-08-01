Bullshit Called Against Tom Brady’s Raiders After Terron Armstead Speaks Out on Christian Wilkins’ Release

July 24 changed everything for the Las Vegas Raiders. Christian Wilkins, their prized free-agent signing, was suddenly gone. The defensive tackle who commanded a massive four-year, $110 million deal with $84.75 million guaranteed became an expensive mistake. Wilkins’ Raiders dream lasted just five games in 2024. A Jones fracture in his left foot derailed everything last October. Surgery followed, but complications arose.

Either his recovery stalled, or another injury struck near the original fracture site, according to Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer. The Raiders now face a defensive line crisis. Their crown jewel investment has turned into their biggest headache. Former Raiders players are already weighing in on this shocking move.

Pete Carroll, however, isn’t talking. The Raiders coach shut down any discussion about the complaint that torpedoed Christian Wilkins’ $100 million contract on Tuesday. “Really, I don’t. I have no comment to make,” Carroll said. “We made a decision on what we’re doing, and we’re moving with it. We’ll see how that all unveils itself over time.” The silence speaks volumes. Carroll offered nothing beyond his July 25 statement about seeing “no clear path to his return.” But others aren’t staying quiet about this mess.

Terron Armstead jumped on his podcast immediately after the news broke. He wasn’t buying Tom Brady’s Raiders’ narrative about his former Dolphins teammate one bit. The official story painted Wilkins as unwilling to rehab his injured foot for the 2025 season. “I call bullshit on that right out the gate. If you want to label somebody lazy, they don’t care, they are not working hard, they’re not doing what they’re supposed to do, being a professional, Christian would be the last person you could throw that label on,” Armstead fired back.

ESPN’s report added another layer to this saga. Wilkins allegedly attempted to kiss a teammate on the head in the locker room. The gesture wasn’t appreciated. The Raiders haven’t confirmed this incident, but they’re trying to void $35.2 million in remaining guarantees.

The team claims they discussed a second surgery with Wilkins. NFL Network reported he didn’t fully comply with their medical requests. Wilkins countered by filing a grievance through the NFLPA to recover his guaranteed money. Current Raiders players are walking on eggshells around this situation. Defensive tackle Adam Butler offered minimal insight when pressed. “We pretty much kind of moved on from the situation. I really don’t want to comment further on it,” Butler said.

The injury grievance complicates matters further. Wilkins was placed on the physically unable to perform list at training camp’s start. He couldn’t pass his preseason physical due to his existing foot injury. This doesn’t fit typical injury grievance scenarios. Armstead doubled down on defending his former teammate’s character and work ethic. “So being a professional, he attacks every day with 100% intention. So no, him being unprofessional, him being lazy, no question, that’s not happening. Nope, not going to put that on Christian’s jacket at all.”

When critics slam the Raiders for knee-jerk decisions, the defensive line takes it personally. Now they’re out to prove that sometimes losing a big name opens the door for hungrier players to shine.

After Wilkins: Raiders scramble to rebuild defensive front

Christian Wilkins’ shocking release left a massive crater in Las Vegas’ defensive plans. The $100 million man was supposed to anchor their interior line, but now the Raiders must cobble together a new identity without their prized free agent acquisition. Pete Carroll isn’t panicking about the sudden vacancy. His defensive line might lack size, but speed and versatility could compensate for lost talent. Maxx Crosby remains the cornerstone—an elite pass rusher who racked up 27 sacks across 2022-2023 before ankle surgery limited him last season.

“We’re not necessarily the biggest group, but across the board everybody moves really well,” Carroll said. “So we’re going to play to that. That’s a real competitive group, and that’s going to take us all camp.” Malcolm Koonce returns from a torn ACL that wiped out his entire 2024 campaign. The Raiders bet $12 million on his comeback after he torched opposing quarterbacks with six sacks in his final four games of 2023. Carroll believes in the athletic edge rusher’s natural instincts.

Adam Butler stepped up dramatically last season, starting a career-high 16 games and recording five sacks. The eight-year veteran transformed his mindset and approach after years as a rotational player. “I decided that I wasn’t going to be just a third-down player anymore. I decided that I am a starter,” Butler said. “I’m going to prove myself in this league, and anybody that says I’m not, I’m going to do everything in my power to shut them up.” Jonah Laulu carries the heaviest burden.

The second-year pro must fill Wilkins’ massive shoes after starting seven games when the veteran broke his foot. Laulu showed glimpses of potential but recorded just three tackles for loss and one sack. The Raiders transformed crisis into opportunity, banking on speed over size to survive without their ‘expensive mistake’.