Chiefs vs Raiders Injury Report: Josh Simmons Remains Absent, Pete Carroll Deals With Triple Headaches

Week 7 is here, and the Las Vegas Raiders squad is staring at a familiar challenge: the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders haven’t won a division game in what feels like forever, and Chiefdom won’t make it easy. Before the showdown kicks off, though, Pete Carroll has a few headaches to deal with. And that starts with the Raiders’ injury report.

Three key offensive names showed up, none of them in pads for Wednesday’s practice. First up, star tight end Brock Bowers, still nursing that knee injury. Then came running back Dylan Laube (hamstring issue). And finally, top wideout Jakobi Meyers, who’s now dealing with a toe and knee problem.

Bowers’ situation stings the most. He fought through a PCL sprain earlier this season, pushing to play through Weeks 2 to 4. But things went sideways after that Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears. He has been sidelined ever since, and his absence has clearly limited the Raiders’ offensive spark. As for Laube, his timing couldn’t be worse.

The Raiders’ back tweaked his hamstring during the win over the Tennessee Titans and has barely seen action this season, just five touches in total. And then there’s Meyers. He started strong with eight catches for 97 yards in Week 1 against the Patriots, setting the tone for what looked like a breakout year.

Since that opener, in 5 games Meyers has 21 catches for 232 yards across five games, and still searching for his first touchdown. Now, with Sin City limping and key names uncertain, let’s check out the Chiefs’ injury report next.

Chiefs injury update, including Josh Simmons

The City of Fountains had its own share of absences this week. On Wednesday, the Chiefs were without two rookies, both for different reasons. Running back Brashard Smith was down sick, while left tackle Josh Simmons remained away from the team for personal reasons. Head coach Andy Reid, though, wasn’t offering much.

The rookie tackle, Kansas City’s first-round pick from April, was already ruled out moments before kickoff against the Lions last Sunday night. That timing raised eyebrows, but both Reid and Patrick Mahomes kept their answers tight. It’s clear that this is something the team prefers to handle privately.

“I’ll keep conversations kind of between us,” the quarterback said Wednesday, “but I mean, I’m always praying for him. I’m praying for all my teammates. So, I’m always praying for them, and I’ll keep everything else kind of private to us.”

Meanwhile, the rest of the report brought some good news. Six other players were full participants, including Rashee Rice. The wideout’s name appeared only for procedural reasons, he is still on the return-from-suspension list and must be noted.

Kansas City plans to activate him before Sunday. And with Mahomes steering the ship, that’s one more weapon coming back just in time.