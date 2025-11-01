Raiders Coach Put on Notice Ahead of Brock Bowers’ Return Against Jaguars

Chip Kelly’s second chance in the NFL is really heating up, and this week, the spotlight is shining even brighter. As the Las Vegas Raiders gear up to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, all eyes are on Kelly, the offensive coordinator who many hoped would breathe new life into this struggling team. With Brock Bowers making his comeback from injury, there’s no room for excuses anymore. As NBC’s Michael Holley put it, “Show me something, Chip Kelly.”

The Kelly storyline has flipped in record time. Once hailed for his offensive innovation, the former UCLA head coach now faces pressure to prove he still has the magic touch. Holley noted on NFL on NBC that Kelly’s path from college success to an uneven NFL stint hasn’t exactly gone as planned.

“[Kelly] left UCLA head coaching job, become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State. They win the national championship. Goes back to Vegas as the OC. You got Brock Bowers…Ashton Jeanty, and you trade for Geno Smith. And… the offense is terrible,” Holley said. “Brock Bowers coming back this week, show me something, Chip Kelly. Is this really all you’ve got with that offense?” asked Holley.

Can Bowers’ return be a game-changer for Kelly? The tight end, who’s been out since Week 4 with a knee injury, practiced fully and is set to play on Sunday.

“He looks like he’s full speed and he’s back,” said head coach Pete Carroll. His presence gives Kelly a crucial weapon that the offense has desperately needed. In 4 games that he played, Brock totalled 19 catches for 225 yards. Kelly has himself admitted how much the absence of Bowers and receiver Jakobi Meyers has altered his play-calling rhythm.

“I think anytime you don’t have Jakobi [Meyers], anytime you don’t have Brock [Bowers], anytime you don’t have Kolton [Miller] – three of your top players – that has to impact you,” he said. “No one feels sorry for you.”

Bowers’ return offers hope, but it also removes the safety net for Kelly. This week is about proving he still belongs in the NFL. As Mike Florio hinted at how minority owner, Tom Brady, will probably be “scrutinising Chip Kelly very carefully”. As the pressure builds on Kelly, one Raider with high hopes is rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.

Ashton Jeanty refuses to fold as the Raiders seek a midseason revival

The Las Vegas Raiders entered 2025 with belief, ambition, and a new direction. Pete Carroll took over as head coach, Chip Kelly brought his offensive ideas, and Geno Smith arrived to lead the huddle. Add in sixth-overall pick Ashton Jeanty, and optimism buzzed around Allegiant Stadium. But seven games later, reality hit hard. A 2-5 start and an offense searching for identity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite the poor record, Jeanty isn’t conceding anything. The rookie running back firmly believes that a turnaround is on the horizon for the Raiders. “

We have a lot of great players, a lot of great pieces,” Jeanty told Bleacher Report’s Scott Polacek. “It can only get better from where we’ve been. We’ve learned a lot about ourselves. We’re excited to attack the second half of the season and turn things around.” His goals? Simple but bold.

“Win. Make the playoffs,” Jeanty said. That confidence stands in contrast to all the fans in the Raider Nation. Yet for a team still trying to overcome its losing habits, Jeanty’s mentality is a step in the right direction. “Working hard. Set an example. Speak when I need to,” he said. For a rookie, this kind of optimism sounds promising.

In 7 games played so far, the RB has carried the ball 111 times for 445 yards while averaging 4.0 yards per carry. He has also scored 3 rushing TDs. But the road ahead is not easy.

Now, the rookie faces his toughest test yet: the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense, which is ranked 14th per PFF. For Las Vegas, Week 9 isn’t just another game. It’s a reality check. While Jeanty’s belief hasn’t wavered, belief alone won’t fix a broken offense. Can Brock Bowers save Kelly? Only time will tell.