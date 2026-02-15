Raiders’ Coaching Decision Signals Commitment to Maxx Crosby Amid Eagles Trade Talk

Essentials Inside The Story Raiders are set to promote internally for the defensive coordinator position.

With trade rumors threatening to send Maxx Crosby out of Las Vegas, the Raiders’ most important move to keep him wasn’t a new contract, but a strategic coaching promotion from within. They will look inwards for their defensive coordinator vacancy, and the decision appears to be a testament to their commitment to edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

Insider Adam Schefter reported that the Raiders are finalizing a deal to promote run game coordinator/defensive line coach Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator, who worked closely last season with Crosby and has a pretty good relationship with him. ESPN’s Peter Schrager didn’t find it hard to read between the lines.

“After a week of A block discussions on Maxx Crosby’s future in Vegas, hiring his position coach — who has a great relationship with Crosby — seems like quite a statement to the star defensive end by both the Raiders brass and new coach Klint Kubiak,” Schrager wrote on X.

It’s been a rapid rise for Leonard, who has been in Las Vegas for the last three years, coaching the D-line exclusively in 2023 and 2025, and only added the run-game coordinator role to his resume this season. The impact wasn’t hard to notice.

While the Raiders‘ defense struggled overall, ranking 25th in points allowed (25.4 ppg) and letting opponents convert on 46.3% of third downs, Leonard’s influence was felt in the trenches. Despite clearly struggling on both sides of the ball, the run defense held its own.

Las Vegas allowed just 3.9 yards per carry, the fourth-best mark in the league, and more importantly, Crosby remained productive within that framework, finishing with 10 sacks and 26 run stuffs. That’s a promising detail, because Leonard has a great relationship with Crosby, and if the DE stays, the coach will probably be one of the reasons why.

“Yeah, Robbie’s [Rob Leonard] has been incredible,” Crosby said. “He challenges us every day. He doesn’t coach anybody – he coaches people different, but he doesn’t shy away from coaching. You know what I mean? That’s what I think is most important.”

He also recalled that Leonard arranged a Zoom call when he first got hired with Maxx and Rob Marinelli, and pointed out that coaches don’t usually put that effort into such little things. That personal touch from Leonard is exactly the kind of relationship the Raiders are banking on to quiet the growing trade rumors connecting Crosby to the Eagles.

Maxx Crosby to Eagles rumors are heating up

Insider Ian Rapoport recently noted that Maxx Crosby’s meniscus repair will take months, not weeks, and any team that tries to trade for him will likely do so after his recovery, which means there’s a lot of time left in this saga. This also means it will be a big talking point all season. Insider Mike Garafolo has already conveyed the most probable landing spot.

“Big time,” Garafolo said. “I would put the Eagles in the top three, five, whatever [teams] for Maxx Crosby if and when this thing opens up – and I do believe it’s going to open up.”

This is no surprise, since Crosby’s love for Philly is well-known.

“If you love football, like that’s what you dream of as a kid, playing in Philadelphia in December,” he said a while ago.

It’s been very ambiguous so far, as Adam Schefter has noted that there’s a belief around the league that Crosby would welcome a trade, even as the Las Vegas Raiders have shown no desire to move him, while Crosby himself has pushed back on the noise, saying he just wants to “play football and be left the f–k alone.”

While Crosby hasn’t explicitly claimed that he’s Silver and Black through and through, head coach Klint Kubiak has made it clear that he wants the edge rusher next season.

“We want him to be a part of our success going forward,” Kubiak said. “There’s no doubt about that. He’s one of the best players in the NFL. So, that’s a no-brainer to get to work with Maxx and to see him continue to have success with this organization.”

While promoting Leonard was a clear message of the team’s commitment, any potential trade remains complicated. Crosby’s $106.5 million extension, with $91.5 million guaranteed, carries significant cap implications for the Eagles or any other suitor, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing situation.