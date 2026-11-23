After beginning his rookie season in the NFL as Kirk Cousins’ backup, Fernando Mendoza got his first start as the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback in the Week 10 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. The Raiders continued to extend that opportunity in the Week 11 game against the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately, the Broncos defeated the Raiders 38-24. But the game certainly carried a few lessons for the rookie quarterback despite the Raiders’ struggles. And one of those lessons is understanding the coaches’ calls while the fans’ loud cheers interfere with the instructions.

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“I’ve prided playing in some loud environments in my college days,” Mendoza said in the post-game press conference. “But college is nothing like the NFL. And they were very loud, and there was some helmet miscommunication as well. So, that was another challenge that presented itself.

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“But I was happy to work through those challenges, and I think it was a great experience.”

Mendoza confirmed that the loud environment interfered with play-calling and instructions through the helmet’s audio system. However, the young quarterback didn’t put it up as an excuse for the Raiders’ troubling Week 11 defeat. Instead, he accepted the challenge as an opportunity to learn and grow.

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He further noted that loud fans are also one of the reasons why the team goes through the call sheet repeatedly during practice sessions. Needless to say, the repetitions help.

“That’s why we go through the call sheet so repetitively throughout the week,” Mendoza noted. “So, even if you hear a couple of words, you know, ‘Okay, we only have this shift on this play.’”

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The miscommunications were prominent in the game against the Seahawks as well. The Heisman Trophy winner was known for his accuracy during his collegiate football career. He had a 68.6% completion rate for 8,247 yards and 71 passing touchdowns. However, he recorded a 58.6% completion rate in the Week 10 game.

In his second start of the season, he completed 18 out of 37 passes for 267 yards and scored three passing touchdowns. That’s definitely an improvement from the previous week’s performance. But there are a few things that he still needs to improve.

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SB Nation’s Marcus Johnson noted that Mendoza struggled with accuracy on throws of more than 10 yards in the game against Seattle. According to Johnson, it was all because of miscommunications, especially on third down. Nevertheless, Mendoza’s improvements keep the fans optimistic.

Mendoza affirmed that games against divisional competition like Denver are a “tough environment to play in.” But he remained excited to learn from the game and grow from his mistakes. For now, he remains focused on the upcoming game against the Cleveland Browns on November 29, 2026.