Congratulations Pour In From Maxx Crosby & Jaxson Dart’s GF as Raiders Star Announces Family News

Uncertainty regarding Las Vegas Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson’s future with the team has been around for some time now, having struggled to establish himself in the offense. Trade rumors have revolved around him amid the November 10 trade deadline. However, the veteran offensive lineman has a wonderful personal development to look forward to, despite his bleak outlook in Las Vegas.

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Powers-Johnson posted on his Instagram on November 10, announcing that he was going to become a father soon. He tagged his wife, Kimmi Powers-Johnson, in the post, which featured the image of a baby-sized brown coat with a matching brown stuffed teddy bear, and three ultrasound scans.

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“Baby boy coming in April 💙,” the post was captioned.

“Awwww yayyayayay going to be the best parents 🥹💙,” Marissa Ayers, Jaxson Dart’s partner, commented.

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The offensive guard’s happy news comes just months after the announcement of his marriage to former UCLA tennis player Kimmi Powers-Johnson (née Hance).

The couple began dating publicly in July 2024, after they revealed their relationship on social media. The Raiders OL popped the question the same year, during the team’s bye week, posting a picture of themselves by the sea, mid-proposal.

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Jackson shared a similar post on May 15, 2026, revealing moments of their private wedding ceremony, which they celebrated in Kaua’i, Hawaii. There was a Wimbledon-inspired pre-wedding white party for guests, an homage to Kimmi’s passion for tennis.

In a video for the official Raiders YouTube Channel, Kimmi said that she could not have been happier at her wedding.

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“Literally best day of my life. Everything was a dream.” she said. “I was waiting for something to go wrong because everyone says, ‘Oh, there’s going to be like a bump, but that’s going to be the funny story you talk about.’ But nothing went bad. Like, everything was perfect.”

Kimmi comes from a tennis family, she revealed in the video, and all of her siblings played tennis. She was an ITA All-America selection in 2023 in the doubles category, and also made Pac-12 Doubles Team of the Year in 2023 with Elise Wagle. Kimmi met Jackson while they were at UCLA. However the physical toll of the sport forced her to pull the plug on a professional career.

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“My body was tired and it takes a lot out of you,” Kimmi said. “Tennis is like a very lonely sport. … I didn’t think that I was cut out for it and obviously, the lifestyle I wanted to be with Jackson and like experience his career.”

Soon after Powers-Johnson posted the news of the pregnancy on Instagram, congratulatory messages began pouring in.

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“🖤🖤🖤,” veteran Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby commented.

“Let’s Go!!!!” Tennessee Titans and former Raiders guard Atonio Mafi wrote.

“How lucky are we!!! Can’t wait for this little boy to join our family 💙,” Jennifer Powers-Johnson, Jackson’s mother, also wrote in the comments section.

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“LFG,” former Raiders quarterback and co-host of The Rush Hour, Brogan Roback wrote.

“omg!!! i can’t wait!! congrats!! 🥹💙” Arizona State Sun Devils basketball guard Marley Washenitz posted.

American tennis star Claire Liu also expressed her excitement about the couple’s news in the comments section, writing, “AHH CONGRATS.”

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“The most important thing you’ll ever do,” a fan commented.

“Congrats man,” another one wrote. “Being a dad is amazing. Cherish it.”