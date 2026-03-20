Derek Carr Shares Hope for Fernando Mendoza After Making Generous Offer to Projected Raiders Pick

Essentials Inside The Story Derek Carr offers a rare support to the young quarterback

Fernando Mendoza carries massive expectations this year

Whether this transition becomes a smooth handoff or another missed chapter for the Raiders remains uncertain

Derek Carr is back in the Raiders conversation, but not in the way you might expect. The former Las Vegas quarterback is not talking about wins or records for himself. Instead, he is focused on the future and what lies ahead for projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Fernando Mendoza. Carr shared his thoughts on Thursday via a reel posted on Instagram by the Home Grown Network Podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, David Carr. In the clip, both brothers spoke openly about mentorship.

“I hope Fernando Mendoza breaks every Raider record,” Derek said. “And as a former quarterback, if you feel any other way, there’s something wrong with you.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

David Carr backed that mindset with his own experience. He recalled how a younger player once broke his records at Fresno State, showing that this is part of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And so when we say that, we genuinely mean it. And if you’re not in that mode, then you’ve got to check yourself,” David added.

Derek Carr built his name during his time with the Oakland and later Las Vegas Raiders, where he became one of the most important players in franchise history. Drafted in the second round in 2014 out of Fresno State, he quickly took over as the starting quarterback and held that role for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conversation also had a lighter side as both brothers joked about certain records that should never be touched, especially the ones tied to injuries and tough situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And you’ve already said you’ll do anything you can to help the kid,” David said. “I will. We pray, and we hope that he does not have to break the comeback records and they’re all just…” Derek added, before both broke into laughter.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, you don’t want that one. Take a knee, stealing. You don’t want that one. Casual,” David continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Derek then wrapped that moment with a blunt but honest line.

“Or the number of screws in your right ankle. You don’t want that one either.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 11 seasons, Carr became the Raiders’ all-time leader in passing yards (35,222), passing touchdowns (217), and pass completions (3,201). He also earned four Pro Bowl selections and led the team to playoff appearances in 2016 and 2021. His 2016 season stood out the most, as he delivered multiple game-winning drives and showed his ability to handle pressure.

Carr played a leadership role at a time when the franchise struggled. His performances gave the team stability and kept them competitive even in difficult seasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Home Grown Network (@homegrowninsta) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

However, life after Derek Carr hasn’t been kind to the Raiders. Since his exit following the 2022 season, the franchise has been searching for stability under center, cycling through three starters in 2023 and trying two more the year after. Even the reunion between Geno Smith and coach Pete Carroll, a move that once felt promising, fell apart quickly, ending in a 3-14 season, a coaching change, and Smith’s eventual move to the New York Jets.

Now, the hope shifts once again, this time to Fernando Mendoza. The reigning Heisman winner and national champion is stepping into a situation that’s been anything but stable, with expectations already building before he’s taken a single snap in Las Vegas. It’s a heavy ask for a 22-year-old, especially in a franchise still trying to rediscover its identity.

Nevertheless, Carr is openly rooting for Mendoza. That kind of support doesn’t come around often, especially from someone who defined an era for the team. For now, the Raiders prepare for a new chapter with Fernando Mendoza expected to arrive as the next franchise quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why is Fernando Mendoza the right No. 1 pick for the Raiders?

As the 2026 NFL Draft gets closer, the Raiders are in a position that can shape their future. All signs are pointing toward Fernando Mendoza, and the reasons behind that decision go much deeper than recent performances.

He has the size, arm strength, and control that teams look for in a long-term starter. At around 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, he fits the NFL build while also showing strong awareness inside the pocket. He stays calm, does not force throws, and plays within the system.

ADVERTISEMENT

His production at the college level backs that up. Mendoza finished with 8,247 passing yards and 71 touchdowns across his career, playing for both California and Indiana. He also won the Heisman Trophy in 2025, which highlights why he is a top prospect of this year, along with how consistent and effective he has been.

What makes him even more reliable is his decision-making. Mendoza reads defenses well and avoids risky plays. That level of control is not common at the college level and usually takes time to develop in the league.

Another reason he fits is the Raiders’ current setup. With key pieces already in place on offense, Mendoza would not have to carry the team right away. His style works best in a structured system based on timing and accuracy, which aligns well with what the Raiders are building.

There is also the long-term view. Quarterbacks with this level of control, leadership, and physical tools are not easy to find. Passing on that kind of talent could delay a rebuild.

With Derek Carr already open to mentoring him, the situation becomes even stronger. That kind of support can help a young quarterback settle in faster and avoid early struggles.