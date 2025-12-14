Final Injury Report For Raiders vs. Eagles: Will Geno Smith, Jalen Carter Play in Week 15 Game?

Essentials Inside The Story The Las Vegas Raiders have a long injury list heading into Week 15.

Pickett sees the game against the Eagles as a huge opportunity for his team.

Lane Johnson and Jalen Smith ruled out for the game against the Raiders.

The quarterback situation for the Las Vegas Raiders became murkier after the Week 14 loss to the Denver Broncos. Smith injured his right shoulder while playing against the Broncos. That forced him to leave the game as Kenny Pickett stepped in. And now, the Raiders’ final injury report before the Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles just confirmed what many fans feared.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Geno Smith will not play in Week 15 against the Eagles. The Raiders listed 11 players on their final injury report. Three players were ruled out, and Smith joined left tackle Kolton Miller and wide receiver Alex Bachman on that list. But recently, Raiders head coach Pete Carroll tried to calm concerns regarding Smith. According to the Raiders’ reporter Levi Edwards, Carroll said Smith has “a really good chance to be back next week” against the Houston Texans.

ADVERTISEMENT

But before the injury, Geno Smith’s season had already raised several questions in Las Vegas. He was traded from the Seattle Seahawks during this offseason with some expectations, which he hasn’t met so far this season. Through 13 games, Smith has recorded 2,648 yards for 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His QBR sits at 32.5, which ranks 30th in the league. Those numbers don’t inspire confidence.

So, now, the Raiders’ offense belongs to Pickett, at least for another game. Carroll officially named Pickett the starter in Week 15. So, while Geno Smith missed all the practices this week, Pickett took all the first-team reps. Honestly, the Raiders don’t have much of a choice, but the coaching staff liked what they saw from Pickett last week.

Pickett showed some potential at the QB position in Week 14. In the fourth quarter of the game, he completed 8 of 11 passes and recorded 97 yards for a touchdown. Even more impressive? He went 4-for-4 on throws traveling 10 or more air yards. Then, after the game, Pickett made a clear statement that the matchup against the Eagles will be “a great opportunity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So, Pickett clearly sounds eager for more chances to play. Now, as the Raiders have lost seven straight games, they will hope that Pickett can provide that spark in Week 15 that Geno Smith could not. But the injuries in the offensive line won’t make things easier for Pickett.

Kolton Miller remains out. He has battled a high ankle sprain and a hairline fracture since Week 4. His absence continues to hurt because he has been one of the Raiders’ most reliable linemen. In Miller’s absence, Stone Forsythe will start again at left tackle. He has already started nine straight games, and now he will face another tough test in Week 15. But there is some good news on defense for Las Vegas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Defensive end Maxx Crosby is expected to play in Week 15. Last week, he appeared on the injury report with a knee issue. He still played all 74 snaps against Denver and finished with four tackles and a sack. He now has nine sacks and two forced fumbles this season.

Crosby is clearly one of the best players in Las Vegas, so seeing his name off the injury report matters a lot, especially when the team has been struggling. But on the other sideline, the Eagles have their own problems, related to their defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Jalen Carter play against the Raiders in Week 15?

The Eagles have looked very dysfunctional during their latest three-game losing streak, but to make things worse, they also remain shorthanded. As the team issued their final injury report before facing the Raiders, it revealed that right tackle Lane Johnson and Jalen Carter have been ruled out of the Week 15 game. So, Johnson will mark his fourth straight absence with a foot injury, while Carter will miss his second straight game.

Carter missed the Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Chargers after undergoing surgery on both shoulders. As such, he remains sidelined this week, too. But in 10 games this season, Carter has two sacks, 20 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, and 36 total pressures. Those numbers tell the story. His absence will definitely weaken the front seven in the Eagles’ defensive unit.

Now, with Carter out, the Eagles will have to rely more on Brandon Graham, Bryon Young, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, and Ty Robinson inside. It’s not ideal, but they don’t have a choice. Still, Philly might survive. They troubled the Chargers’ offensive line last week. The Raiders’ line isn’t exactly elite either. So, despite Carter’s absence, the Eagles’ defense should be expected to perform well again this week.