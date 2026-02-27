Fernando Mendoza Ends the Tom Brady GOAT Debate With Candid Admission on Joining Raiders

2025 NCAA, College League, USA Football: Indiana Hoosiers Football Championship Celebration Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza walks to the stage during the team celebration of winning the NCAA Football 2026 CFP National Championship at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind on Jan 24. Nathan McDaniel / Image of Bloomington Indiana United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx NathanxMcDanielx iosphotos393699

2025 NCAA, College League, USA Football: Indiana Hoosiers Football Championship Celebration Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza walks to the stage during the team celebration of winning the NCAA Football 2026 CFP National Championship at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind on Jan 24. Nathan McDaniel / Image of Bloomington Indiana United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx NathanxMcDanielx iosphotos393699

Essentials Inside The Story Fernando Mendoza takes a clear stance in the NFL GOAT debate

Projected No. 1 pick makes strong comment while being heavily linked to the Raiders

TB12's mentorship could help shape young quarterback's career

Fernando Mendoza hasn’t taken an NFL snap, but he’s already making a definitive call that many veterans won’t. While some consider Patrick Mahomes the GOAT, others still stand firm with Las Vegas Raiders‘ minority owner Tom Brady. At the 2026 NFL Combine, the top prospect did not hesitate when asked about Brady.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I mean, who hasn’t admired Tom Brady,” Mendoza said to reporters at the NFL Combine. “I mean, more Super Bowl rings than anybody, anybody. So, that opportunity would be fantastic. Tom Brady, I believe, is the greatest quarterback of all time by a wide margin.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That is not a small statement, but rather a decision to put an end to the GOAT debate as far as he was concerned, explicitly calling Brady the greatest. With Mahomes building his own legacy, many young quarterbacks avoid picking sides. Mendoza did the opposite: he backed Brady without blinking.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indiana star is widely expected to be drafted first overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to ESPN projections. If that happens, he would join an organization in which Brady is now a minority owner.

While Brady himself was a sixth round pick, Mendoza has been turning heads with his prowess. The young quarterback won various awards this year, like the Heisman, Maxwell, Davey O’Brien, and AP Player of the Year. Tom Brady, for all his importance to the Michigan Wolverines, never touched that tier in college. His recognition stayed largely at the conference level, driven by team success.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Brady’s career sets a tough standard for Mendoza from here on though. He won seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVP awards, and three league MVP honors. He also retired as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards (89,214), passing touchdowns (649), and completions (7,753).

After 23 seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady stepped into broadcasting and ownership. His first full season with the Raiders did not go well, though, as a minority owner. The team finished 3-14, firing Pete Carroll after his first season.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the interaction with the media, Mendoza also said it would mean a lot to be mentored by Tom Brady. He shared that he is focused on learning from day one and believes having Brady as a guide during his long NFL journey would be special and important for his growth.

Imago January 17, 2026, Miami Beach, Florida, U.S: Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 talks with media at Media Day for the Championship Game between The Miami Hurricanes and The Indiana Hoosiers at the Miami Convention Center, Miami Beach, Florida. Miami Beach U.S – ZUMAs304 20260117_zaf_s304_037 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

Mendoza has made his view clear in the GOAT debate. Now, all eyes are on the Raiders and the No. 1 pick. If he lands in Las Vegas, his journey could begin with direct guidance from the quarterback he already calls the greatest ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Fernando Mendoza on learning from Tom Brady

The 2026 NFL Draft is just around the corner, and all eyes are on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The young QB is already creating headlines, not just for his college success, but for the kind of mentorship he hopes to receive in Las Vegas.

“I would say his system and his discipline,” Mendoza told CBS Sports at the NFL Combine. “The way he has a system, the TB12 Method. I’ve already read the book. Anything coaches tell me to improve on, I’ll ask him, ‘How do I get better at this?’”

Mendoza’s focus on learning from Tom Brady is more than admiration. He wants to understand how Brady built his legendary career, from preparation to recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mendoza has already achieved a lot. But he knows NFL challenges are different. Mentorship from Brady, who spent more than 20 seasons mastering every part of the game, could help Mendoza make the transition smoothly.

If Mendoza is drafted first by the Raiders, his learning curve could start with the greatest quarterback of all time. His respect for Brady’s system and approach shows a dedication to growth, discipline, and long-term success. The connection could be the foundation for Mendoza’s NFL career.