Fernando Mendoza Takes Caleb Williams Route as Raiders-Bound QB Makes Major Business Decision

Essentials Inside The Story Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams submitted four trademarks in March

Fernando Mendoza is the presumptive No. 1 pick for the 2026 NFL Draft

Mendoza is already making major business moves ahead of the draft

The Chicago Bears‘ quarterback, Caleb Williams, made a business decision that created a lot of buzz around the league. And now, the presumptive No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza, has also taken a step in that direction. Despite not joining the league for another two weeks, Mendoza is already making savvy business moves, capitalizing on his draft stock to secure a profitable future in a way many veterans don’t until later in their careers.

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On March 27, former Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Mendoza filed for two trademark applications (Fernando Mendoza, Mendoza) with the USPTO. Although it is a similar move to Williams, it is not of the same stature. Both of Mendoza’s applications identify claims that only one product will be sold using the names: athletic apparel.

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As for Williams, it will cover a lot of products under his nickname “Iceman,” starting with eyewear, downloadable computer software featuring digital trading cards, athletic apparel, and entertainment like competitions in the field of football, and organizing charitable community sporting events.

Irrespective of that, getting approved would mean “presumption of nationwide ownership” of the goods and services that were registered with his name. It will instantly provide him with an edge in legal disputes, since Mendoza has already registered the products under his name. The trademark filing shows that the CFP National Championship Offensive MVP has a broader business sense in sports.

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Imago January 01, 2026 Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 celebrates after a touchdown during the CFP quarterfinal between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Indiana Hoosiers at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_196 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Previously, people often believed that filing for a trademark was an afterthought. Lamar Jackson’s “Era 8” and Tom Brady’s “TB12” were trademarked much later in their careers. But knowing the advantages it provides, not only seasoned NFL players, but also top prospects are following suit.

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Besides, it is not just about ownership and courtroom advantage. Trademarks make it easier to remove unauthorized merchandise. Popular online marketplaces like Amazon and Etsy give more preference to authorized trademark holders to avoid infringement claims. While it is a great initiative by Fernando Mendoza, it may still be lacking a few aspects.

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Is filing for “athletic apparel” enough for Mendoza?

It is only a few days before Fernando Mendoza’s name gets called on the draft stage. But filing for the trademark before that is certainly a great business initiative. It is a smart move, but is it enough? This narrow focus, however, leaves a large gap in other things.

“Trademark rights are tied to the goods and services you claim in your application,” wrote Josh Gerben of Gerben IP. “So if someone starts selling ‘Mendoza’ branded hoodies, he’s in a strong position to shut that down. But if a third party launches ‘Mendoza’ branded cologne, jewelry, or even a content channel, those uses may fall outside the scope of what he has actually protected with the federal registration.”

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According to trademark attorney Josh Gerben, Mendoza’s trademark covers only apparel. So, if anyone is selling hoodies, trousers, sweatshirts, or shirts under the “Mendoza” brand name, the quarterback can easily shut down the business. However, if the same individuals sell posters, eyewear, jewelry, perfumes, or start a charitable fund under the “Mendoza” name, the Heisman Trophy winner won’t be in the same position as the previous case.

Yes, he can absolutely take the issue to court, but it won’t be easy and will probably be expensive. If he had filed to cover a few more aspects like live appearances as a sports figure, broader merchandise categories (eyewear, sunglasses, perfumes, etc.), or online content, it would have provided him a greater advantage in the courtroom.

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As of now, the trademark has only been filed. For registration, the USPTO will require a trademark owner to prove they are offering all the goods/services listed in the application. Of course, there is room for expansion. He could have protected more product categories tied to his brand name. So, while it is an early start for him, the Sin City-bound QB is yet to maximize the opportunity.