Transitioning from college football to the NFL is the hardest transition for a football player, even for the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. But despite his underwhelming performance against the Seattle Seahawks, he relied on his former teammate Kirk Cousins for guidance, even though he is no longer in the same building.

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“Yeah, we talked after his game on both of our— both of the Raiders and the Vikings games on Sunday,” Mendoza said when asked if he spoke with Cousins. “And, you know, really proud of him and what he accomplished. Yeah, it’s great. He’s awesome. He’s been a great mentor of mine, and evidently he’s in a different building, and I still lean on him and still lean on all the great mentors that I have in this building with the coaching staff and other players and leaders on our team.”

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The 2026 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick, Mendoza spent the first nine games of the season behind the 38-year-old veteran Cousins, before Cousins left the Raiders to reunite with the Minnesota Vikings last week.

The four-time Pro Bowl star was traded to the Vikings, with the Raiders receiving a 2027 third-round pick. Cousins even bucked up for Mendoza, writing, “Thank you Raiders Nation! Go get em @fernandomendoza,” on his Instagram story after the trade.

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Both quarterbacks had games on Sunday, and Cousins came back to his old franchise with a great performance, winning 30-10 against the Green Bay Packers, while recording 21 of 31 passes for 207 yards, including two touchdowns and an interception.

But it didn’t go the same way for the rookie quarterback, as the Raiders lost 21-13 to the Seahawks. But what was more concerning for the Raiders was that Mendoza didn’t have a debut as a starter most would have hoped for. He completed 17 of 29 passes for just 143 yards, though he had a rushing touchdown in the game.

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Even after the game, he didn’t forget to thank Cousins for his guidance while he was there with him.

“I think it helped me a lot. I think I evidently didn’t touch the standard of the quarterback room or to the team, but I felt that there was—if I started week 1, it would have not—it would have looked a lot different without Kirk’s mentorship. So his mentorship has helped me a lot, and although it was a tough performance and not up to the standard, I really do appreciate him and all the learning and teaching that he’s helped me with,” Mendoza said.

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Mendoza said that this was a “dark day” for him, and while one bad game, especially your debut, doesn’t make it the end of times for you, he did get sacked a total of six times in the game. It was a rather thumping introduction to the NFL for him, and he even took the blame for those sacks, despite his offensive line leaving pass rusher Devon Witherspoon free to land two sacks.

“I’m glad I was able to get out there and create a little bit of a callous, being out there competing with my teammates. And a lot of those sacks were on me,” Mendoza said.

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Mendoza was nicknamed “Spring Fernando” by the Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan, as a sign of how much he has improved since becoming a Raider, and much of that credit goes to Cousins, who Mendoza said at the start of the season that he was happy to be under Cousins.

Even though Mendoza had a bad game, he showed glimpses of what he can produce if given time on the gridiron, and the best part is that he’ll continue to improve. For sure, Cousins left a great mark on him; even Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak appreciated Cousins’ contribution to his foundation and plan.

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“He’s united our building since April, as a leader, as a great teammate helping us install this culture,” Kubiak said of Cousins. “We couldn’t have picked a better guy to kick us off this season. He earned the right to be in this conversation and his production put him in this position. We’re gonna miss Kirk.”

For now, Mendoza will continue his rookie journey, but he is maintaining his friendship with Cousins and may call on him when he needs a hand in the league.