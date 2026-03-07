Fernando Mendoza’s NFL Dream Takes a Hit Despite Raiders Releasing Geno Smith – Report

Essentials Inside The Story The Las Vegas Raiders may be eyeing Fernando Mendoza as their future

But a surprising plan suggests the top prospect might not see the field right away

The team's quarterback strategy appears to involve a temporary veteran bridge

The quarterback’s plans in the Las Vegas Raiders are getting clearer, but they may not help Fernando Mendoza right away. Even after the Raiders decided to move on from their veteran starter, Geno Smith, the young prospect might still have to wait before taking the field in the NFL. On Friday, Sports Illustrated NFL writer Arye Pulli shared an update on X about the situation.

“If the Raiders continue to lean toward drafting Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, their preference is to not start him immediately,” the X post read.

Pulli pointed to reporting from Dianna Russini, who explained the team’s current thinking. That plan suggests the team wants to be patient with its future quarterback. The Raiders believe Mendoza could become their long-term answer, but they may still bring in another veteran quarterback to handle the job early.

Las Vegas has already turned away from Geno Smith and hopes Mendoza will eventually become the face of the franchise. Still, Russini reported that Mendoza will not be the only quarterback added this offseason.

That situation could create an interesting problem for the team. If a veteran quarterback arrives and starts winning games, the Raiders may find it harder to turn the job over to Mendoza in 2026.

Right now, the Raiders’ quarterback depth chart is very thin. With Smith leaving and Kenny Pickett entering free agency, the only quarterback currently under contract is Aidan O’Connell, who played only one game in this past season. The team also needs to be careful with the type of veteran they bring in. Signing someone with long-term upside could complicate their plans with Mendoza.

That reality likely takes big-name options like Kirk Cousins or Aaron Rodgers off the table. Instead, the team may lean toward a short-term bridge at quarterback. Someone like Marcus Mariota could make sense in that role. Still, a few other names could enter the conversation. Think Gardner Minshew, Sam Howell, Trey Lance, or even Jimmy Garoppolo. The idea is simple: bring in a veteran who can steady the room for now. At the same time, keep the door open for Mendoza, who many scouts believe is nearly ready for the NFL stage.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller praised Fernando Mendoza as the top quarterback in this draft class. He said Mendoza may not have the same hype as past No. 1 picks, but his accurate passing, smart decisions, and mobility make him a very effective player who can quietly dominate games.

Imago January 17, 2026, Miami Beach, Florida, U.S: Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 talks with media at Media Day for the Championship Game between The Miami Hurricanes and The Indiana Hoosiers at the Miami Convention Center, Miami Beach, Florida. Miami Beach U.S – ZUMAs304 20260117_zaf_s304_037 Copyright: xScottxStuartx

For now, Mendoza’s NFL dream is still on track, but the timeline may not be as quick as many expected. The Raiders appear ready to build around him for the future, even if that means letting a veteran handle the job while their potential No. 1 pick develops. While Mendoza’s future is being planned, the Raiders have already made a big QB move due to one major reason.

Raiders move on from Geno Smith as draft plan becomes clear

The Raiders’ quarterback reset became official on Friday. Insider Adam Schefter reported that Las Vegas is releasing Geno Smith, a move that opens cap space but also confirms the team’s focus on the future.

“ESPN sources: the Raiders are releasing last season’s starting quarterback, Geno Smith, barring a trade before the start of the new league year,” Schefter shared the update on X. “By releasing Smith, the Raiders will open up $8M in salary cap space while taking on $18.5M in dead money.”

At 35, Smith arrived with high expectations after being traded from Seattle before the 2025 season. Not long after, he secured a two-year deal worth $85.5 million, including $66.5 million guaranteed. But in the NFL, plans can change fast.

His production did not match expectations. In 15 games, Smith threw for 3,025 yards with 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions as the Raiders finished 3-14. The rough season also led to the firing of head coach Pete Carroll.

Now the franchise is expected to move forward with Mendoza after he led the Indiana Hoosiers football team to a national championship with 3,535 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The Raiders clearly see Mendoza as their future. But even after releasing Smith, the team may still take a slow approach with the young quarterback’s NFL debut.

Las Vegas is entering a major transition at quarterback. While Geno Smith’s exit clears the path for change, the franchise still faces key decisions about how quickly to trust its next signal caller and who will guide the offense in the short term.