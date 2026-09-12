Raiders Forced to Break 4-Year Tradition for Michael Mayer as TE Pens $45 Million Contract Extension

There had been an unspoken tradition in Las Vegas for almost four years, but the team decided to change that for tight end Michael Mayer. The Las Vegas Raiders went through major structural changes in recent seasons. General manager Dave Ziegler was fired midway through the 2023 campaign, and since then, the franchise moved from one placeholder to another until owner Mark Davis hired John Spytek to take the reins in January 2025.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With that overhaul, the Raiders were forced into a move they hadn’t made since Ziegler was fired: extending a player on his rookie contract. Faced with a sudden roster crisis as star tight end Brock Bowers is dealing with an injury, the Raiders gave a contract extension to Mayer, whom they drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unbelievably, Michael Mayer is the first #Raiders player extended on a rookie deal since… Hunter Renfrow in 2022,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on X. “The #Raiders have agreed to terms on an 3-year extension with TE Michael Mayer worth $45M with $30M guaranteed. The $15M APY ranks 4th among current TE contracts.”

But the real reason this deal stands out goes back to how differently Mayer’s Raiders story began.

When Las Vegas moved up three spots in the 2023 draft to take Mayer at No. 35, it was not a casual selection. The Raiders sent the Colts their No. 38 pick and a fifth-rounder to make sure they got him. General manager Dave Ziegler later said Mayer was one of the top 15 players on the team’s entire board.

ADVERTISEMENT

That made the next chapter a little awkward. One year later, the Raiders used the No. 13 pick on Brock Bowers, giving them two highly regarded tight ends but a very different hierarchy from the one Mayer entered. Instead of being the clear centerpiece of the room, Mayer had to find a way to make his value count alongside another player commanding much of the attention. Las Vegas, however, never treated the pairing as a problem. Then, in 2025, Bowers missed five games with a knee injury, and Mayer made the most of the opening.

Mayer played in four of those five games and caught 18 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown. Those four games accounted for more than half of his 35 receptions and 328 receiving yards for the season. His overall numbers were modest, but the split showed something more useful to the Raiders: when Bowers was unavailable, Mayer could carry a much larger share of the tight-end workload.

ADVERTISEMENT

That matters now because Bowers will miss the season opener against Miami after undergoing a meniscus trim. Mayer is expected to start in his place, but the timing of the extension suggests Las Vegas is thinking beyond one or two games. Bowers’ injury may have opened the door for Mayer in Week 1; it does not explain a three-year, $45 million commitment.

Mayer understands the opportunity without treating Bowers’ absence as a victory. “It’s a business, it’s a profession, it’s a next-man-in mentality, and I’m excited for this opportunity,” he said. He also called Bowers one of his “good friends” and said he had already seen him rehabbing after the procedure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The financial commitment is substantial. Mayer’s $15 million annual average puts him fourth among active tight ends by AAV, according to Rapoport, despite the 25-year-old having 83 catches for 788 yards and three touchdowns through his first three seasons. The Raiders are therefore paying for the player they believe Mayer can become, not simply the production he has already posted.

That also explains why the Hunter Renfrow comparison matters. Renfrow was the last Raider to receive an extension while still on his rookie deal, signing a two-year, $32 million extension in June 2022 after a Pro Bowl season in which he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. Mayer’s new deal is the first rookie-contract extension Las Vegas has handed out since then.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is important, though, not to confuse that four-year gap with a four-year absence of extensions. The Raiders continued to hand out major veteran deals during that span. In March 2025, Spytek’s regime gave Maxx Crosby a three-year, $106.5 million extension with $91.5 million guaranteed, making him the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback at the time. Two months later, the Raiders gave punter AJ Cole a four-year, $15.8 million extension with $11 million guaranteed.

That makes Mayer’s deal less about the Raiders suddenly becoming willing to spend and more about who they believe belongs in the next version of the roster. Crosby was a fourth-round pick who became the defensive face of the franchise. Cole developed from an undrafted tryout player into a two-time first-team All-Pro. Mayer now becomes the latest player the organization has decided is worth securing before the market gets another chance to set his price.

ADVERTISEMENT

And there is another layer to Mayer’s timing. The Raiders are beginning the 2026 season with a new head coach in Klint Kubiak, while Spytek remains in charge of football operations. Mayer was drafted by one regime, played through another, and is now receiving his biggest vote of confidence from a third version of the Raiders’ leadership structure.

For a player who went from being the tight end the Raiders traded up to draft, to sharing the room with one of the league’s most productive young stars, Mayer has surely arrived at an unusual point in his career.